Michael Penix Jr.'s Wife Olivia — Inside the Falcons QB's Romance

Michael Penix Jr. is holding things down for the Atlanta Falcons on the field.

While he's not one of the better-known quarterbacks in the league, like Patrick Mahomes or Kirk Cousins, Penix is making a name for himself and certainly has a story.

When it comes to his personal life, Penix and his longtime girlfriend Olivia Carter just got married in May 2026. The big moment came while Penix was rehabbing after tearing his ACL last November. He had surgery for the injury last season, got married during the offseason and now, he's back on the field, so it's been a busy time for the quarterback.

Michael Penix Jr.'s Wedding Was Packed With Falcons Teammates

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. warms up prior to a pre season game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

So, what was the wedding like? It was packed with NFL names. It may not have been as big a bash as the Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce wedding, but it certainly held its own.

A bunch of Penix's Falcons teammates were at the ceremony, including wide receiver Drake London, running back Bijan Robinson and tight end Kyle Pitts. Photos surfaced online of a slew of Atlanta players and staffers at the event, including former Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot.

The couple shared beautiful photos of the special day after the event. "Till death do us part," Olivia stated on Instagram.

Michael Penix Jr. and Olivia Carter Have Been Together for Years

When did their story start? The two had been engaged since 2024. Carter is also an athlete, so they have that in common. She and Penix met while Penix was playing football at the University of Washington and she was playing soccer at the University of Nevada.

The Falcons drafted Penix as the No. 8 overall pick in 2024. Now, he's starting for the team.

It's a sweet chapter for Penix, who has had lots happening away from the football field while working his way back onto it. After spending the offseason recovering from his serious injury and getting married, he now gets to start the season as Atlanta's quarterback. That's a lot of life change in a relatively short stretch.

There's also something nice about seeing Penix and Carter reach this point together after years of knowing each other. They met as college athletes, built their relationship while pursuing their own sports careers and eventually took the next step with their wedding this year.

Now, Penix is beginning another big chapter in the NFL and proving himself. His football career is moving forward, while his personal life has taken a pretty wonderful step forward, as well.