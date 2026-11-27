

The Goo Goo Dolls were supposed to give Buffalo fans a special Thanksgiving halftime show, but viewers at home were left wondering where the rest of the performance went. NBC has come under fire after choosing to air a lengthy interview instead of showing most of the hometown band's set during the Chiefs-Bills game. The game, of course, featured big names, such as Travis Kelce, who's married to Taylor Swift, and Josh Allen, who's married to Hailee Steinfeld.

The group took the stage at Highmark Stadium and performed a nine-minute set in the rain, but the national television audience saw only a small part of it. The situation frustrated fans who had been waiting to watch the Buffalo-born rock band celebrate the holiday with its hometown crowd.

The decision came after NBC revealed shortly before kickoff that Mike Tirico would sit down with former Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin during halftime. Their conversation centered on the situation involving Aaron Rodgers and Mike McCarthy in Pittsburgh. Rather than give viewers the full concert, the network devoted much of the halftime broadcast to that interview.

The Goo Goo Dolls perform Iris in the rain at Highmark‼️ pic.twitter.com/VaO2lQObCP — TSN (@TSN_Sports) November 27, 2026

Although the Goo Goo Dolls got to perform for the fans inside the stadium, people watching from home missed out on most of the show. The choice quickly triggered criticism online, with NFL fans questioning why NBC would schedule a hometown performance and then barely show it.

NFL Fans React After NBC Cuts Away From Most of the Goo Goo Dolls' Thanksgiving Halftime Performance

Fans were quick to comment online about the scheduling change.

"Would have been nice to see watch the whole thing instead of hearing about a washed up QB & a coach who snores apparently," one said.

"NBC only showed 30 seconds of it. So pathetic," another added.

"Would have been great to see this rather than the 1000th rehashing of the problems of a team that has zero chance of winning the Super Bowl. Great Job NBC…great job…" another said.

"aaron rodgers you will pay for making us miss the halftime show," another added. That's kind of a funny one, actually.

NBC's Thanksgiving Halftime Show Lineup Featured Major Musical Acts Across Multiple NFL Games

So, perhaps NBC learned its lesson that people want to see the halftime performers during these games. The Goo Goo Dolls are a Buffalo favorite, so it absolutely makes sense that they were picked for this special show.

The Goo Goo Dolls rounded out a big bevy of talent from NFL Thanksgiving games. U2 kicked things off on November 25 during the Rams-Packers matchup, while Thanksgiving Day featured performances from Wu-Tang Clan, Miranda Lambert and the Goo Goo Dolls.