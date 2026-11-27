Hailee Steinfeld is sharing a heartfelt message about family, parenting and the importance of finding your own path. She said the inspiration behind her insights comes from her newest movie, "Hexed."

The actress, who, of course, is married to Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen, opened up about the film's deeper meaning in a personal letter to her "Beau Society" subscribers on Tuesday, Nov. 24.

Her newsletter, by the way, recently hit 100 issues, and it's where she likes to share tidbits about her life and projects. The new comments about parenting also come just in time for the holiday season.

With the movie arriving just in time for the holiday season, Steinfeld wanted to share some of the underlying themes from the movie that have stayed with her long after filming wrapped.

One of the themes has a deeply personal message about parents, the lessons we inherit and the things we hope to do differently as we grow older.

Steinfeld Reveals Meaning Behind 'Hexed' & Connection to Her Parenting With Allen

In "Hexed," Steinfeld voices Billie Doe, a spirited 16-year-old who discovers she has magical abilities and finds herself transported to a mysterious realm filled with witches, misfits and danger. Her protective mother, Alice, voiced by Rashida Jones, follows her into this unfamiliar world, where the two uncover family secrets.

But for Steinfeld, the story is about much more than magic. She explained that one of the themes she especially loves is the idea that parents are still figuring life out themselves. That takes on greater meaning now that she and Allen are parents to a baby girl, Harper Haize Allen.

Steinfeld Shares Deep Insights Into Her Parenting

In the note, she describes that as children, we often look to our parents for answers, only to discover that they have their own insecurities, experiences and personal journeys.

"We're evolving right alongside us," she wrote, reflecting on how growing up can also mean recognizing that our parents are still learning and discovering themselves.

Hailee Steinfeld Talks About Parenting on Her Own Terms

Steinfeld also shared some thoughtful words about the relationship between honoring your family and choosing a different path for yourself.

"I think there's a common misconception that acknowledging this desire to change means rejecting where you came from," Steinfeld stated, saying it wasn't true.

She added that there's something beautiful about taking responsibility for the things we want to change, not only for ourselves but for the generations that come after us.

Feb 6, 2025; New Orleans, LA, USA; Josh Allen and Hailee Steinfeld on the red carpet before Super Bowl LIX NFL Honors at Saenger Theatre. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

It's a lovely message from Allen's wife and one that goes beyond the magical world of "Hexed." Family, love and personal growth are all part of the story, and Steinfeld's words say that we can appreciate where we came from, while still evolving to become our own person.