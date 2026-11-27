Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift are celebrating their first Thanksgiving as a married couple, and they've got a big football game to look forward to, too.

The Kansas City Chiefs are heading to Buffalo to take on the Bills on Thanksgiving night, and it gives Kelce another chance to make memories while his wife cheers him on, whether that's from the stands or at home watching on TV.

Jan 21, 2024; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Taylor Swift (center) and Brittany Mahomes react as Jason Kelce drinks a beer after Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (not pictured) scores a touchdown in the 2024 AFC divisional round game between against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

The couple have had quite a year since tying the knot in July. With Swift continuing to support Kelce's football career, the two are heading into the holiday season with lots to celebrate.

But Kelce recently shared a sweet reminder of how their story began, and it goes back to a place that has meant so much to him throughout his NFL career.

Travis Kelce Looks Back on a Special Arrowhead Memories

Jan 26, 2025; Kansas City, MO, USA; Recording artist Taylor Swift and Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce react after the AFC Championship game against the Buffalo Bills at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

During Wednesday's episode of the "New Heights" podcast, Kelce reflected on reaching his 100th regular-season home game at Arrowhead Stadium. The milestone came during Kansas City's 34-7 win over the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, and it gave the tight end a reason to look back on his 14 seasons with the franchise.

He also brought up watching Swift perform at Arrowhead during her Eras Tour stop in July 2023, months before their relationship became public.

"One hundred games, dude, it feels pretty awesome right now," Travis told his brother, Jason Kelce, who is also the co-host of the show.

Arrowhead Stadium Is A Special Place To Travis Kelce

"To think about the legacy of that stadium, man, and it's pretty crazy to think they're moving on from that stadium, because of all the history that's happened over the years and history of the franchise and everything."

100 games at Arrowhead had Travis going down memory lane



NEW EPISODE OUT NOW!!! pic.twitter.com/qfBSY7F9ML — New Heights (@newheightshow) November 25, 2026

He went on to explain just how much the stadium has meant to him, including the chance to see his future wife perform there.

"You know it's been home for me for 14 years, and it's been one of my favorite places to go to play and to watch not only football, but musical events, and I've had so much history and so many things that mean so much to me happen at Arrowhead that a hundred games, it's pretty awesome to hit that milestone," he said.

Nov 29, 2024; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Recording artist Taylor Swift and Donna Kelce arrive prior to a game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Las Vegas Raiders at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Arrowhead Stadium is Where Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift's Love Story Started

That mention of musical events was a lovely nod to Swift and the concert that helped set their relationship in motion. Kelce previously revealed that he tried to give her a friendship bracelet with his phone number on it during that July 2023 show when Swift came to town.

Swift was also at Arrowhead for Sunday's win over Arizona, which isn't a surprise, because she's a regular at Chiefs home games. She watched from a suite with her parents, Andrea and Scott. The Chiefs now turn their attention to Buffalo, where they'll face the Bills.

Fans wave big heads of Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift after the Week 17 NFL game between the Chiefs and Bengals at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo., on Dec. 31, 2023. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

It's a busy Thanksgiving for Kelce, but it's also a chance to celebrate a milestone season, a special marriage and the memories that started it all.