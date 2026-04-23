Albert Breer Unveils His One and Only 2026 NFL Mock Draft

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For the second consecutive year, this was a very, very difficult exercise.

Here’s why: You don’t have the prototypes at the premium positions at the top. I’ve said it a lot the past few months. There’s no Myles Garrett at defensive end. There’s no Julio Jones at receiver. There’s no Joe Alt at tackle.

Instead, we have a few great players at nonpremium positions (Notre Dame RB Jeremiyah Love, Ohio State LB Sonny Styles and S Caleb Downs), and then players at the premium spots with warts. Which is why many teams are making calls to trade down and better position themselves to draft players they might like in their current draft slots but love in more suitable spots.

So I think there’ll be movement. The Cardinals and Titans have aggressively looked to move down from Nos. 3 and 4. The Giants were looking at dealing down from No. 5 before acquiring the 10th pick for Dexter Lawrence . The Browns and Commanders would love to pick up some capital and drop down a few spots from Nos. 6 and 7. Ditto for the Buccaneers at 15, and the Vikings at 18, and you get the idea.

Even the teams looking to come up—the Rams, Chiefs and Cowboys—have also explored moving down. And then there are teams on the hunt for picks in what’s expected to be an absolutely loaded draft in 2027 . Which leads us to the uncertainty hovering over all of this.

Joe Robbins/Icon Sportswire/Getty Images (Mendoza); Mark J. Rebilas/Imagn Images (Bailey); Michael Caterina/Imagn Images (Love); Jason Mowry/Getty Images (Downs)

Is it a great draft? Nope. But with all the variables in play, it should be a fun one. (And you can follow along with me and Conor Orr streaming live during Round 1 on SI’s YouTube page !)

So with a month of calls in the books, here goes nothing. Here’s the mock draft I’ll hate an hour after it publishes.

1. Las Vegas Raiders: Fernando Mendoza, QB, Indiana

While this one’s been written in the stars since the night Mendoza improbably led the Hoosiers to a national title in his hometown, it’s not been a coronation. Thursday marks the conclusion of a pretty comprehensive seven-month quarterback-vetting process . And those who know Klint Kubiak well, and have studied Mendoza, believe this will be an excellent match.

2. New York Jets: David Bailey, DE, Texas Tech

I’ve been here for a while, and I think this is about creating some light at the end of the tunnel, as the Jets bridge to 2027 at the most important position on the field. The reality is that a locker room doesn’t care about its GM’s or coach’s three-year plan. It wants to know how you’re helping the guys now. And Bailey, whose advanced statistics as a pass rusher stick out, is best suited to do that.

3. Arizona Cardinals: Jeremiyah Love, RB, Notre Dame

I’ve heard Mike LaFleur and the new coaching staff love … Love. And for ownership, getting a sellable star as they go through another reset would be good. As for GM Monti Ossenfort, while an offensive lineman might suit his sensibilities (and right tackle’s a big need), his history is to do the logical thing and take the best player. He did it in 2023 with Paris Johnson Jr. He did it in ’24 with Marvin Harrison Jr. and he will do it here with Love.

4. Tennessee Titans: Arvell Reese, LB, Ohio State

There’s been a lot of debate internally on Reese and his teammate Sonny Styles. But I do believe that Robert Saleh and his staff see Reese as someone who’ll change their defense. And as good as Styles is, GM Mike Borgonzi’s Kansas City roots would have him lean to a player with the ability to play at a premium position—and Reese has shown he can play off the edge, as well as off the ball.

Carnell Tate would certainly be some help for Jaxson Dart in his second season. | Samantha Madar/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

5. New York Giants: Carnell Tate, WR, Ohio State

Word is that Joe Schoen and John Harbaugh want to help Jaxson Dart out in the top 10, and so either here or at No. 10 (or in both spots), New York could go with a lineman or receiver. And I’d give Tate the edge here over Arizona State’s Jordyn Tyson—though I think the Giants like both—because Tate is tougher, healthier, more reliable and a much better blocker, all of which I think will be important to Harbaugh. Tyson has a little more upside, but Tate would give the Giants a smooth route runner with downfield ability to complement Malik Nabers.

6. Cleveland Browns: Spencer Fano, OT, Utah

The Browns are in an interesting spot—likely to come away with a receiver and a tackle, and holding the sixth and 24th picks to pull it off. So Tate or Tyson wouldn’t be a stunner here. And I’d have had Francis Mauigoa in this spot until the past 48 hours or so. Instead, Fano is the pick, with the caveat that the other play could be to maneuver to take Georgia’s Monroe Freeling or Alabama’s Kadyn Proctor, either by moving down from No. 6, or taking a receiver here and then moving up from 24.

7. Washington Commanders: Sonny Styles, LB, Ohio State

Need meets value with this one. Styles has monster potential and the ability to quickly become the green dot for Dan Quinn, with the length and speed that Quinn covets, and the versatility to be a weapon in new coordinator Daronte Jones’s scheme. The Commanders have done a lot of work on the receivers, so that would be another position to consider here. And Love falling this far, if it happens, might make the decision academic. But in this scenario, Styles makes the most sense for everyone involved.

8. New Orleans Saints: Mansoor Delane, CB, LSU

Many teams believe this is the floor for Tate, and Tyson would be a consideration as well. But Delane is the very clear top corner in the draft, with ultra-talented Tennessee product Jermod McCoy’s knee injury potentially knocking him all the way out of the first round. Edge rusher would be a possibility, too, but Rueben Bain Jr. wouldn’t be an ideal fit for Brandon Staley’s defense, so I have Mickey Loomis and Kellen Moore keeping Delane in Louisiana.

9. Kansas City Chiefs: Jordyn Tyson, WR, Arizona State

The Chiefs could move up for a receiver, Reese or Styles, and have at least explored that. I also believe Fano and Delane are among those they’d consider if things fall a certain way. But Tyson’s the guy here, and I’m having GM Brett Veach and Andy Reid taking him over Caleb Downs and Kenyon Sadiq as a real swing for the fences. A big guy who moves like a small guy, Tyson looks to some evaluators like Justin Jefferson on tape, with a little less ability to chew up yards after the catch.

10. New York Giants (via Bengals): Caleb Downs, S, Ohio State

This is another player that I believe has Harbaugh written all over him—tough, relentless, instinctive and football brilliant. Downs can bring the defensive vision that Harbaugh helped build in Baltimore to life in New York. I’d bet, if things play out this way, Penn State G Vega Ioane and Mauigoa would probably tempt Harbaugh and Schoen. But this would help a defense that’s going to be trying to make up for the loss of Dexter Lawrence II.

11. Miami Dolphins: Rueben Bain Jr., DE, Miami

New GM Jon-Eric Sullivan and coach Jeff Hafley, I believe, will be looking for a tone-setter who’s clean character-wise and medically. And yes, Bain had a car accident in 2024, but the teams I’ve spoken with are comfortable with him on that front. Between the lines, Bain fully fits the play style and violence that Hafley’s going to look for in his defenders.

12. Dallas Cowboys: Dillon Thieneman, S, Oregon

A curveball! Yes, this is early, maybe too early for Thieneman. But Dallas will be focused on defense, and landing Thieneman here gives them a guy who can play the Justin Simmons role in a Vic Fangio–influenced scheme that new DC Christian Parker will bring. In a draft without a lot of sure things, the Cowboys know just what they’re getting in reaching a little for the Ducks’ star, knowing they probably won’t get him at 20. And, yes, the Cowboys have explored moving up for Styles. But they’ve also looked at moving down, which could set this pick up if they can stay in front of the Vikings and Panthers.

13. Los Angeles Rams (via Falcons): Makai Lemon, WR, USC

This is one of the easiest and most commonly made connections by teams. Lemon fits the Rams and he’s what they’ve looked for at the position for years. He would give them a cost-controlled option as they prepare to pay Puka Nacua. That said, they’ve looked at moving up and down. If it’s up, I’d guess it’s for Love. If it’s down, I think it’s because they see Indiana’s Omar Cooper Jr. as a similar fit to Lemon, who might be available a little later.

14. Baltimore Ravens: Francis Mauigoa, OT, Miami

This is the prototypical how-did-he-get-there Baltimore pick. Mauigoa could start his career at guard, and maybe stay there long-term, and you could look at the idea of projecting him to be a longer-term successor to Ronnie Stanley (though opinions are mixed on whether he can make that switch after starting 42 games in college at right tackle). I think Bain, Delane, Tyson, Tate, Sadiq and Ioane would be in the mix, depending on how all of this falls. But Mauigoa is precisely the kind of player the Ravens covet.

15. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Akheem Mesidor, DE, Miami

The Bucs need to start restocking Todd Bowles’s defense. And while I know they’d like to drop down a few slots and pick up some more capital—and might be able to do that with a run on tackles looming behind them—Mesidor, whom some scouts prefer over Bain, is a sensible solution for a big need. So they take him at 15, even though Kenyon Sadiq, I think, would be a consideration if things play out this way.

16. New York Jets (via Colts): Omar Cooper Jr., WR, Indiana

Some teams view Cooper as the second-best receiver in the class—a tough, high-character slot receiver with the flexibility to play with explosiveness and power in the open field. And this, to me, is another guy who can help the Jets right away, and finally give them the complement that they’ve been seeking to No. 1 target Garrett Wilson.

17. Detroit Lions: Kadyn Proctor, OT, Alabama

There’s a little too much superstar in Proctor’s persona for some, but his violent style of play is something Dan Campbell can tap into. And Proctor would give Campbell and new OC Drew Petzing flexibility, allowing them to play Penei Sewell at left tackle and Proctor on the right side, or vice versa. Regardless of how that plays out, getting a high-end tackle helps the Lions reestablish their line as their tone-setter, and perhaps touch off the draft’s tackle run.

Kenyon Sadiq has the potential to be a major matchup problem in the NFL. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

18. Minnesota Vikings: Kenyon Sadiq, TE, Oregon

This is a fun one. I think Thieneman would be a possibility, too. I think the Vikings could also look toward the offensive line, or take advantage of the number of teams behind them looking for linemen, and trade down. But Sadiq is the play here, with the team losing slot receiver Jalen Nailor, and incumbent tight end T.J. Hockenson having taken a pay cut to stay. Out of the box, Sadiq could be a matchup nightmare for defenses already having to contend with Justin Jefferson and Jordan Addison.

19. Carolina Panthers: Monroe Freeling, OT, Georgia

With so much uncertainty at tackle—Ickey Ekwonu is rehabbing from a torn patellar tendon and is in a contract year, Rasheed Walker is on a one-year deal and Taylor Moton is 31—it makes sense for a Carolina team that doesn’t have a ton of glaring needs to put a really athletic tackle prospect in the pipeline. Freeling may need a year or two, but he has all the talent to be a long-term answer at left tackle.

20. Dallas Cowboys (via Packers): Keldric Faulk, DE, Auburn

A big, long, sturdy and athletic defensive end, Faulk would fit what Parker figures to try to build in Dallas—again, as a Fangio-type of edge player. The question with Faulk is whether he’ll fulfill his potential as a pass rusher. Flashes are there, as is the athleticism. But at the very least, Faulk projects to be a very solid three-down player.

21. Pittsburgh Steelers: Vega Ioane, G, Penn State

The draft’s home team keeps a kid from the old state U inside the borders, and Ioane being here would be a boon for the Steelers—guard is a need, and I think he could go as high as 10th to the Giants or 14th to the Ravens. With questions about Broderick Jones’s health, it’s possible the Steelers could take a tackle such as Utah’s Caleb Lomu or Clemson’s Blake Miller. But I think Ioane would be too good to pass on. Though receiver’s another spot to watch here.

22. Los Angeles Chargers: Caleb Banks, DT, Florida

This would surprise some folks, but the Chargers are looking for interior D-line help, and stylistically, the 327-pound monster makes sense. Banks’s ceiling is sky high, if you’re comfortable with him medically and maturity-wise. And I think Jim Harbaugh’s program in Los Angeles is now at a point where some risk can be absorbed.

23. Philadelphia Eagles: Caleb Lomu, OT, Utah

The Eagles’ affection for the position is no secret, and Lane Johnson will turn 36 next month, and Jordan Mailata is less than a year from turning 30. So, the raw, athletic Lomu is plugged into the pipeline, giving Philly a prototype to develop behind the cornerstones. The question, to me, would be whether they can move him inside to guard while Johnson and Mailata are still playing.

24. Cleveland Browns (via Jaguars): KC Concepcion, WR, Texas A&M

Since we have the Browns taking a tackle at No. 6, they get their receiver here—and a guy who may be better with the ball in his hands than any receiver in the class. He’ll give Cleveland return value right away, and a guy who can turn five-yard throws into 50-yard gains, provided he grows up a little and overcomes some of the maturity questions teams have on him.

25. Chicago Bears: Zion Young, DE, Missouri

Dennis Allen loves bigger, longer, violent edge guys, and Young is certainly that. Tackle is a possibility here as well, given all the uncertainty over Ozzy Trapilo’s return, and with Braxton Jones and Jedrick Wills on one-year deals. But Young gives the Bears a chance to finally settle the spot opposite Montez Sweat, once and for all.

26. Buffalo Bills: Cashius Howell, DE/OLB, Texas A&M

The Bills will be looking for scheme fits for new defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard. Along those lines, a nose like Ohio State’s Kayden McDonald might be in play. But the idea of getting a twitchy, explosive, smaller edge like Howell, mirroring what Leonhard worked with in Denver, makes the most sense.

27. San Francisco 49ers: Malachi Lawrence, DE, Central Florida

The explosive, rangy Lawrence makes sense for defensive line coach Kris Kocurek. In the short term, he will give new DC Raheem Morris insurance as Nick Bosa and Mykel Williams return from torn ACLs. Long-term, Lawrence would give Morris more flexibility to move Williams inside in the nickel, where some believe he’s at his best rushing the passer.

28. Houston Texans: Max Iheanachor, OT, Arizona State

GM Nick Caserio has set the roster up so that he won’t have to press a need. And with second-year man Aireontae Ersery and veteran acquisition Braden Smith at tackle, the raw, athletic Iheanachor would have time to develop into a long-term answer for the team at the position. I do think a defensive tackle like Banks is possible here, though, and inside linebacker should be addressed at some point over the weekend as well.

29. Kansas City Chiefs (via Rams): Colton Hood, CB, Tennessee

This would be a godsend for the Chiefs, with Hood emerging as the clear-cut No. 2 corner in the class, given McCoy’s injury circumstance. Kansas City trusts Steve Spagnuolo and Dave Merritt to develop the position, and Hood, who was at three schools in three years, projects as a ready-made starter.

30. Miami Dolphins (via Broncos): Denzel Boston, WR, Washington

It’s a big need, yes, and it’s something that the Dolphins can do to give Malik Willis a chance . And in a year in which Sullivan and Hafley will be focused on building the roster, Boston helps them do that, as a big, physical target who can play inside and outside.

31. New England Patriots: Blake Miller, OT, Clemson

For the Patriots, this would be parking the golf ball right in the middle of the fairway. Miller started 54 games as a collegian and could potentially play some guard, then succeed Morgan Moses as the team’s longer-term answer at right tackle. The New England line was better in 2025, but the Super Bowl showed that there’s still work to be done.

32. Seattle Seahawks: Chris Johnson, CB, San Diego State

It’s probably not worth wasting our time projecting the Seahawks to draft someone here, since GM John Schneider has this sort of trade-down scenario (last pick in the round, and only four picks to work with) drawn right up for him. But if they’re stuck, I like Johnson, who checked a ton of boxes through the predraft process, as the replacement for Riq Woolen.

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