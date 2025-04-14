Angel Reese gushes over Hailey Van Lith's head-turning WNBA Draft fit
The WNBA Draft is beginning, and the prospective players are pulling in. The ladies of the WNBA have been known to wow us not only on the court, but in the tunnel ahead of the games themselves. And the next generation of players has understood the assignment.
Ahead of the draft on Monday, April 14, Hailey Van Lith of the TCU Horned Frogs arrived to the orange carpet ready to dazzle. The college basketball guard — who has had runs with the Frogs, as well as the Louisville Cardinals and the LSU Tigers — looked stunning in a long sheer-sleeved black sequined dress and a matching bag. This look is one of the many fits fans will be talking about throughout the night, and it’s even received some compliments from another former LSU GOAT.
Upon seeing the look, Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese, who is also an LSU alum, took to X (formerly Twitter) to share her reaction to Van Lith’s outfit. Per Reese, Van Lith “ate” this look up. From one former Tiger to another, perhaps this compliment will bring Van Lith some good juju.
Over the course of her college career, Van Lith has accomplished remarkable feats. She was named Big 12 Player of the Year and Big 12 Tournament MVP this season, which brought the Horned Frogs to the first Elite Eight in program history. During her time with the Horned Frogs, Van Lith averaged 17.9 points, 4.6 rebounds and 5.4 assists. All this under her belt, Van Lith is expected to be a top pick in this year’s draft.
Fans can tune into the WNBA Draft tonight at 7:30 p.m. ET on ESPN.