UConn's Azzi Fudd looks unrecognizable in WNBA draft makeover stunner

The UConn Huskies star stole the spotlight at the 2025 WNBA Draft with a glammed-up look that was flawless.

Matthew Graham

Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

The last time we saw Azzi Fudd, she was celebrating a national championship with the UConn Huskies.

What a difference a little more than a week makes.

The 22-year-old heir apparent to carry the UConn star power passed on by Paige Bueckers, who will almost certainly be the No. 1 overall pick in tonight's 2025 WNBA Draft, decided to give fans an early glimpse of her future by dazzling in a glammed-up look that made her unrecognizable for many that usually watch her on the court.

Azzi Fudd
Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Sharing the hair and style prep work for the big occasion on her Instagram Stories, the former Gatorade National Player of the Year dazzled in a sophisticated, flowy gown with hair blown out.

Azzi Fudd
Azzi Fudd/Instagram

The Arlington, Virginia native was later joined by her former teammate Bueckers, 23, in a pre-WNBA draft Orange Carpet photoshoot.

Even though it can be argued that Fudd outplayed Bueckers on their way to a the title, winning the Final Four Most Outstanding Player in the process, the former No. 1 ESPN recruit made it clear that she always planned to return to UConn and legendary coach Geno Auriemma to pursue back-to-back titles while honing her game.

The duo sizzled together like they did winning a natty in the same backcourt.

It was an amazing comeback season for both Fudd and Bueckers, who have had to deal with major injuries in their college careers, making this night together even that much sweeter.

You'll be forgiven if at first you don't realize it's Fudd cheering on Bueckers when the No. 1 overall pick is selected by the Dallas Wings.

