Angel Reese debuts cutesy new shortened bob hairstyle

New season. New look. New Angel Reese.

Alex Gonzalez

Jan 17, 2025; Miami, FL, USA; Angel Reese (5) of the Rose takes a moment against the Vinyl during a timeout in the first half of the Unrivaled women's professional 3v3 basketball league at Wayfair Arena. / Jim Rassol-Imagn Images
Jan 17, 2025; Miami, FL, USA; Angel Reese (5) of the Rose takes a moment against the Vinyl during a timeout in the first half of the Unrivaled women’s professional 3v3 basketball league at Wayfair Arena. / Jim Rassol-Imagn Images
On Saturday, March 29, Reese took to her Instagram Stories to show off a new hairstyle. In a series of photos and clips, Reese debuted a new short bob. The new short look reaches her neck, and evidently, this is exactly how she wanted it, as she appeared overjoyed in a video she shared. 

Angel Reese / Instagram
Angel Reese / Instagram

This new hairstyle comes just shortly after the end of the Unrivaled season, during which, Reese played for the Rose BC. The team closed out the season with a 62-54 victory against the Vinyl BC, though Reese unfortunately missed the semi-final after re-injuring her left hand. Still, she earned the titled of the Unrivaled league’s Defensive Player of the Year. 

Angel Reese / Instagram
Angel Reese / Instagram

Reese is currently gearing up for her second WNBA season as the Chicago Sky forward. Her rookie season proved promising, as she averaged 13.6 points, 13.1 rebounds, 1.9 assists, 1.3 steals per game. 

Over the past few months, Reese hasn’t taken her foot off the gas, between practices, games, producing her podcast, and brand partnerships. With the work she’s put in, we know Reese is bound for an excellent second WNBA season.

Reese’s WNBA season will kick off on Saturday, May 1, as the Sky faces the Indiana Fever.

Angel Reese 2024
Sep 22, 2024; Inglewood, California, USA; WNBA basketball player Angel Reese attends the game between the Los Angeles Rams and San Francisco 49ers at SoFi Stadium. / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images
Alex Gonzalez
ALEX GONZALEZ

