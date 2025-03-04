The Athlete Lifestyle logo

WNBA star Angel Reese is ‘Game of Thrones’ queen in all-white furry fit

The superstar forward is ice cold when it comes to the tunnel and the court.

Alex Gonzalez

Jan 17, 2025; Miami, FL, USA; Angel Reese (5) of the Rose takes a moment against the Vinyl during a timeout in the first half of the Unrivaled women’s professional 3v3 basketball league at Wayfair Arena.
Jan 17, 2025; Miami, FL, USA; Angel Reese (5) of the Rose takes a moment against the Vinyl during a timeout in the first half of the Unrivaled women’s professional 3v3 basketball league at Wayfair Arena. / Jim Rassol-Imagn Images
No matter the weather or season, Angel Reese always has a look, and her latest channels some major snow angel energy.

Ahead of Monday’s Unrivaled game, — in which the Rose BC beat the Laces BC 58-53 — Reese remained cold as ice on the court. The WNBA superstar arrived to the arena dressed for battle, wearing a white dress covered in a matching coat, a furry hat, and high-top furry heels. Her look was complete with dark shades and a tiny black Chanel clutch.

Angel Reese / Instagram
Angel Reese / Instagram

Reese has been killing it in her Unrivaled run, averaging 13 points, 12.3 rebounds, and 2.0 assists per game. But while fans are enjoying watching her kill it in the off-season, she teases an even more exciting regular season. 

“I don’t think they ready for the season,” wrote Reese in text overlaying the pregame fit photo in her Instagram Story.

But Reese, who, in the regular season, plays as the forward on the Chicago Sky, is looking forward to her next WNBA season, she still has a few more Unrivaled games to go. Fans can look forward to watching the Rose BC take on the Lunar Owls this Friday, March 7, at 8:15 p.m. ET. The game will broadcast on TNT and stream live on Max.

Angel Reese 2024
Dec 23, 2024; Orlando, Florida, USA; Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese hugs Orlando Magic Stuff during an NBA game against the Boston Celtics at Kia Center. / Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Published
