WNBA star Angel Reese is ‘Game of Thrones’ queen in all-white furry fit
No matter the weather or season, Angel Reese always has a look, and her latest channels some major snow angel energy.
RELATED: Angel Reese, Notre Dame star Olivia Miles link at historic Unrivaled game
Ahead of Monday’s Unrivaled game, — in which the Rose BC beat the Laces BC 58-53 — Reese remained cold as ice on the court. The WNBA superstar arrived to the arena dressed for battle, wearing a white dress covered in a matching coat, a furry hat, and high-top furry heels. Her look was complete with dark shades and a tiny black Chanel clutch.
Reese has been killing it in her Unrivaled run, averaging 13 points, 12.3 rebounds, and 2.0 assists per game. But while fans are enjoying watching her kill it in the off-season, she teases an even more exciting regular season.
“I don’t think they ready for the season,” wrote Reese in text overlaying the pregame fit photo in her Instagram Story.
RELATED: Angel Reese, DiJonai Carrington pose for cutesy 'mac and yams' video selfie
But Reese, who, in the regular season, plays as the forward on the Chicago Sky, is looking forward to her next WNBA season, she still has a few more Unrivaled games to go. Fans can look forward to watching the Rose BC take on the Lunar Owls this Friday, March 7, at 8:15 p.m. ET. The game will broadcast on TNT and stream live on Max.
