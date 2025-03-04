The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Angel Reese in awe of Teyanna Taylor’s viral Oscars stunner with new beau

WNBA superstar Angel Reese had an incredible response to Teyana Taylor's viral Oscars party look with a sweet nickname for the award-winning R&B singer.

Josh Sanchez

Teyana Taylor arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party following the 97th Academy Awards.
Teyana Taylor arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party following the 97th Academy Awards. / IMAGO / Featureflash
In this story:

The stars were out in Hollywood this weekend and few people caught more attention than award-winning R&B singer Teyana Taylor.

Tey, who was married to former NBA star Iman Shumpert before announcing their split in 2023, popped out after the 97th Academy Awards to strut her stunning look alongside her new beau, actor Aaron Pierre, at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party.

She was rocking an incredible red look while Pierre was in a classic tuxedo.

Teyana shared a photo of the couple from the event together with the caption, "Oscar night in black & white, no grey area" and a heart emoji. The photos caught the attention of several athletes who couldn't help but to swoon over the glam look.

Among the replies was one from WNBA superstar Angel Reese, who had a hilarious reaction with a clever nickname.

"aunTEY acting outttt," she wrote.

Angel Reese and Teyana Taylor
Instagram

That's the perfect way to give someone their flowers.

It makes sense that everyone is still swooning, because Taylor and Pierre were definitely the talk of the town.

Teyanna Taylor arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party following the 97th Academy Awards.
Teyanna Taylor arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party following the 97th Academy Awards. / IMAGO / imageSPACE

Teyana Taylor and Iman Shumpert weremarried for seven years before separating in 2023.

The couple welcomed their first child in 2015, before announcing in June 2020 that she was pregnant with her second child in the music video for her hit song "Wake Up Love."

The couple finalized their divorce in 2024.

Josh Sanchez
JOSH SANCHEZ

Managing Editor: Cowboys on SI - Contributor: The Athlete Lifestyle on SI, and Sporting News MMA - Contact: joshsanchez@gmail.com

