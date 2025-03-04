Angel Reese in awe of Teyanna Taylor’s viral Oscars stunner with new beau
The stars were out in Hollywood this weekend and few people caught more attention than award-winning R&B singer Teyana Taylor.
Tey, who was married to former NBA star Iman Shumpert before announcing their split in 2023, popped out after the 97th Academy Awards to strut her stunning look alongside her new beau, actor Aaron Pierre, at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party.
She was rocking an incredible red look while Pierre was in a classic tuxedo.
Teyana shared a photo of the couple from the event together with the caption, "Oscar night in black & white, no grey area" and a heart emoji. The photos caught the attention of several athletes who couldn't help but to swoon over the glam look.
Among the replies was one from WNBA superstar Angel Reese, who had a hilarious reaction with a clever nickname.
"aunTEY acting outttt," she wrote.
That's the perfect way to give someone their flowers.
It makes sense that everyone is still swooning, because Taylor and Pierre were definitely the talk of the town.
Teyana Taylor and Iman Shumpert weremarried for seven years before separating in 2023.
The couple welcomed their first child in 2015, before announcing in June 2020 that she was pregnant with her second child in the music video for her hit song "Wake Up Love."
The couple finalized their divorce in 2024.
