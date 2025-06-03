Angel Reese's head-to-toe Prada fit has the most unique twist
Angel Reese suited up in a head-to-toe Prada stunner that's serving high-end business chic — with a twist.
The Chicago Sky star, 23, dropped her latest fashion moment via Instagram on Sunday, June 1, rocking a charcoal gray Prada suit with tiny touches of the luxury brand's detailing in the fit. She accentuated the look with a black Prada belt around the waist of the blazer, which perfectly complemented the black bolo tie that snaked its way down the cut of the top.
Both accoutrements featured the brand's classic — and highly-recognizable — triangular Prada logo. Reese finished off the fit with a bright yellow mani that boldly popped against the neutral gray.
While the entire fit had fans talking — "Baby girl giving grown boss," one person commented on the photo — it was Reese's unusual purse that really made the ensemble.
Dangling from her hand — or, more accurately, dangling from the little hanger she held on her finger — Reese adorned a mini bag that served as its own fashion moment: a little suit! While the Louisiana State University alum's own suit appeared to be made from wool, the tiny suit-purse she was carrying seemed to be made of a leather-type fabric. It featured a white, collared shirt outfitted with a black tie and styled underneath a black leather-esque blazer, complete with a mini breast pocket.
Needless to say, the bag only served to double down on the luxe business vibe. And if there's an WNBA star bringing in major business, you know it's Angel Reese.
