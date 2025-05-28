WNBA star Angel Reese's modest $1.275 million Chicago house
Angel Reese gets paid $74,909 in salary for the Chicago Sky. With the help of the brand she’s built with endorsements she bought a beautiful home in the Chicago suburbs for $1.275M.
The 23-year-old All-Star Reese is in her second year in the league and just became the fastest player ever to get to 500 points with 500 rebounds.
While she’s a star on the court, she’s shown off a baller lifestyle off it with her private jet trips with all her designer bags to accompany her fire fits that includes one with a super expensive Louis Vuitton hat.
She’s clearly got expensive taste, but can afford it thanks to her endorsements like her Reebok deal where her new signature logo was just previewed that she’s pumped for.
She also has several other brands she’s partnered with, which included having her own meal deal at McDonald’s in a historic deal, and a no-brainer endorsement with Reese’s.
Reese is a great business woman — except when she bets Shaq $100k — and was even able to pay off her mom’s mortgage with her money. Now she has her own house that’s 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms, and 3600 square feet on nearly half an acre. It also has a three-car garage for her luxury rides. It’s modest, but beautiful inside. Swipe through to see it all.
Congrats to Angel Reese on her new home.
