Sky superstar Angel Reese rocks Business Barbie fit for Caitlin Clark, Fever showdown
Angel Reese was all business with her pregame fit before the Chicago Sky season opener at the Indiana Fever featuring a showdown with rival Caitlin Clark.
The 23-year-old Reese had an epic WNBA offseason that featured private jets, NFL games, and several winning fits including a Met Gala stunner in a side-by-side photo with rapper Megan Thee Stallion.
She also won a championship with the Rose City Basketball Club in the innagural season of the 3x3 professional league Unrivaled. Reese was named the league’s Defensive Player of the Year.
Last year’s double-double stat queen started the preseason off with an eye-catching birthday fit, and carried it over while strolling into Gainbridge Field House in Indianapolis, Indiana, on Saturday morning with her Business Barbie fit.
RELATED: Paige Bueckers, Caitlin Clark crushed by surprising No. 1 WNBA social media star
She’s even got the glasses on looking like a superhero in disguise.
In her rookie season, Reese averaged 13.6 points and 13.1 rebounds.
She’ll face off vs. Clark, who won the WNBA Rookie of the Year last season. The two have been rivals and doing battle since college with Reese’s LSU Tigers team winning the NCAA championship in 2023 over Clark’s Iowa Hawkeyes. Reese famously taunted Clark with the ring gesture in that game.
Clark, meanwhile, came in her own business suit for the game in all black like a female John Wick.
Let the games begin!
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Giddy up!: Vanessa Bryant rocks next-level cowgirl fit for Beyoncé concert with girls
MLB first family: Ohtani posts most adorable photo with new baby, wife Mamiko
Back off: Anthony Edwards’ gf Shannon flexes custom Timberwolves fit in IG return
Truth revealed: Steph Curry’s sister sets record straight on ex-Warriors husband rumors
WT-LOL: Giants No. 3 pick Abdul Carter makes 5-foot-11 Cam Skattebo look ‘4 feet tall’