Sky superstar Angel Reese rocks Business Barbie fit for Caitlin Clark, Fever showdown

Angel Reese made a statement with her pregame fit for Chicago’s monster opener vs. Indiana.

Matt Ryan

May 6, 2025; Chicago, IL, USA; Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese (5) during the second half of a WNBA pre-season game at Wintrust Arena.
May 6, 2025; Chicago, IL, USA; Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese (5) during the second half of a WNBA pre-season game at Wintrust Arena. / Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

Angel Reese was all business with her pregame fit before the Chicago Sky season opener at the Indiana Fever featuring a showdown with rival Caitlin Clark.

The 23-year-old Reese had an epic WNBA offseason that featured private jets, NFL games, and several winning fits including a Met Gala stunner in a side-by-side photo with rapper Megan Thee Stallion.

Angel Reese attends the 2025 Fanatics Super Bowl Party in New Orleans.
Angel Reese attends the 2025 Fanatics Super Bowl Party in New Orleans. / IMAGO / imageSPACE

She also won a championship with the Rose City Basketball Club in the innagural season of the 3x3 professional league Unrivaled. Reese was named the league’s Defensive Player of the Year.

Last year’s double-double stat queen started the preseason off with an eye-catching birthday fit, and carried it over while strolling into Gainbridge Field House in Indianapolis, Indiana, on Saturday morning with her Business Barbie fit.

She’s even got the glasses on looking like a superhero in disguise.

In her rookie season, Reese averaged 13.6 points and 13.1 rebounds.

She’ll face off vs. Clark, who won the WNBA Rookie of the Year last season. The two have been rivals and doing battle since college with Reese’s LSU Tigers team winning the NCAA championship in 2023 over Clark’s Iowa Hawkeyes. Reese famously taunted Clark with the ring gesture in that game.

Clark, meanwhile, came in her own business suit for the game in all black like a female John Wick.

Let the games begin!

Matt Ryan
MATT RYAN

Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.

