UConn’s Azzi Fudd has ‘crazy’ Angel Reese throwback photo resurface

The UConn star and the Sky All-Star actually go way back to their AAU days.

Matt Ryan

Connecticut Huskies guard Azzi Fudd (35) speaks to the media after the national championship of the women's 2025 NCAA tournament against the South Carolina Gamecocks at Amalie Arena.
Connecticut Huskies guard Azzi Fudd (35) speaks to the media after the national championship of the women's 2025 NCAA tournament against the South Carolina Gamecocks at Amalie Arena. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Azzi Fudd is returning to the national champion UConn Huskies next season for her final year of eligibility in college. After that she’s projected to be a top pick in the 2026 WNBA Draft where she’ll be a pro with the likes of players like Chicago Sky All-Star Angel Reese, who Fudd actually knows well and played basketball together back in 2015.

Sky fans are hoping to two ballers will reunite at the professional level.

Fudd is also besties with current No. 1 draft pick and Dallas Wings star Paige Bueckers, as the two were teammates at UConn together since 2021. She was there on Bueckers’ draft night in New York where Fudd stole the show with her makeover where she looked unrecognizable, as well as her black cocktail dress for the after-party.

Azzi Fudd and Paige Buecker
Fudd and Bueckers were a dynamic duo at UConn. / Lucas Boland-Imagn Images

Fudd, 22, grew up in Virginia while Reese was close by in Maryland. The two would cross paths for the Blue Star AAU program for its inaugural event in 2015 when Fudd was an 8th grader and Reese in 9th. The two have been linked since and have mutual respect for each other. Reese reached out to Fudd after she hurt her knee back in 2023, posting on then Twitter “sending all my love & prayers to @azzi_35.”

A viral picture of the two then AAU players with Blue Star has resurfaced and it’s “crazy” to see, especially with the career paths both players are on

Fudd will be the leader of UConn while Reese just became the fastest WNBA player ever to 500 points with 500 rebounds.

Not too far in the future we will see them playing in the WNBA, and perhaps even on the same team.

Angel Rees
Imagine if Fudd and Reese shared the same court. / Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images

Matt Ryan
MATT RYAN

