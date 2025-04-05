Angel Reese’s mom serves ‘baddie’ and ‘classy’ in FaceTime selfie
Angel Reese might be a basketball superstar, but she always appreciates words of encouragement from her mother. No matter how far away her career takes her, Reese always makes time to talk with her.
RELATED: WNBA star Angel Reese roasts Unrivaled coach for ‘embarrassing’ criticism
In a photo shared to her Instagram Story on Saturday, April 5, Reese shared a screenshot from a FaceTime conversation with Mama Reese — whose real name is Angel Webb Reese. The Chicage Sky forward appeared to be traveling by vehicle, wrapped up in a blanket and robe. But Mama Reese is getting the festivities started early. Mama was wearing a vibrant yellow dress, netted gloves with a floral pattern, and an elegant hat. It’s unclear what the occasion was, but we can all agree that Mama looked fabulous.
“my momma such a baddie & so classy with it,” Reese wrote in text overlaying the photo. “I love her. Literally my twin.”
And of course, she has every reason to celebrate. Back in January, Reese revealed that she had paid off Mama’s entire mortgage. She revealed the news when Mama made a guest appearance on Reese’s “Unapologetically Angel” podcast.
“That was my biggest goal in life,” said Reese in the episode, “to retire you, and to pay your mortgage, or whatever you wanted for you to not work. But obviously, you a hardworking woman you don't need me for no money that's why I could always say you ain't never needed for me no money and I love that about you.”
RELATED: Angel Reese debuts cutesy new shortened bob hairstyle
And now, for a brand-new chapter, filled with fashion, fun, and most importantly, family.