The Athlete Lifestyle logo

WNBA star Angel Reese roasts Unrivaled coach for ‘embarrassing’ criticism

Rose BC coach Nola Henry celebrated a team win with some Mickey D's inspired by Reese, who had some words herself.

Alex Gonzalez

Jan 17, 2025; Miami, FL, USA; Angel Reese (5) of the Rose takes a moment against the Vinyl during a timeout in the first half of the Unrivaled women’s professional 3v3 basketball league at Wayfair Arena.
Jan 17, 2025; Miami, FL, USA; Angel Reese (5) of the Rose takes a moment against the Vinyl during a timeout in the first half of the Unrivaled women’s professional 3v3 basketball league at Wayfair Arena. / Jim Rassol-Imagn Images

Unrivaled head coach Nola Henry of the Rose BC is treating herself in a special way — but WNBA superstar Angel Reese had some words for her.

Angel Reese 2025
Jan 17, 2025; Miami, FL, USA; Angel Reese (5) of the Rose takes a shot against the Vinyl in the first half of the Unrivaled women’s professional 3v3 basketball league at Wayfair Arena. / Jim Rassol-Imagn Images

RELATED: WNBA star Angel Reese is ‘Game of Thrones’ queen in all-white furry fit

Today, Henry took to her Instagram Story to reveal that she went to McDonald’s today to grab the Angel Reese special — a quarter pounder with a signature barbecue sauce and fries. This treat came after Monday night’s Unrivaled game, during which, the Rose BC won 58-53 against the Laces BC. While this was a meal fitting for a win, Reese certainly had some words for Henry.

Evidently, Henry picked up the meal “after she tried to embarrass me on the hot mic yesterday," per a post Reese shared on X (formerly Twitter).  Though it’s not quite clear what moment Reese is referring to, this wouldn’t be the first time Reese was embarrassed on the hot mic. Back in January, Reese was caught on the mic during a matchup between the Phantom BC and Rose BC, blasting Sabrina Ionescu’s guarding abilities.

RELATED: Angel Reese swoons over mom Angel Webb Reese, drops stunning photos of her

But it appears Reese had a sense of humor about the ordeal from Monday night, and whatever it was, she’s able to have a laugh over it. Fans can look forward to watching the Rose BC take on the Lunar Owls this Friday, March 7, at 8:15 p.m. ET. The game will broadcast on TNT and stream live on Max.

Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI

No way: Molly Qerim shares throwback photo with famous ex-husband, new ‘FT’ analyst

Smokin’: Livvy Dunne has 2-word cheer for LSU gymnastics Mardi Gras leotards

Ahhh: Lions HC Dan Campbell’s wife captures adorable moment after NFL combine trip

Sizzling sis: Carson Beck’s Georgia cheerleader sister Kylie slays dance in crop top

QB-won: Josh Allen shares rare emoji emotion for Hailee Steinfeld’s huge honor

Published
Alex Gonzalez
ALEX GONZALEZ

Home/News