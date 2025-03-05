WNBA star Angel Reese roasts Unrivaled coach for ‘embarrassing’ criticism
Unrivaled head coach Nola Henry of the Rose BC is treating herself in a special way — but WNBA superstar Angel Reese had some words for her.
Today, Henry took to her Instagram Story to reveal that she went to McDonald’s today to grab the Angel Reese special — a quarter pounder with a signature barbecue sauce and fries. This treat came after Monday night’s Unrivaled game, during which, the Rose BC won 58-53 against the Laces BC. While this was a meal fitting for a win, Reese certainly had some words for Henry.
Evidently, Henry picked up the meal “after she tried to embarrass me on the hot mic yesterday," per a post Reese shared on X (formerly Twitter). Though it’s not quite clear what moment Reese is referring to, this wouldn’t be the first time Reese was embarrassed on the hot mic. Back in January, Reese was caught on the mic during a matchup between the Phantom BC and Rose BC, blasting Sabrina Ionescu’s guarding abilities.
But it appears Reese had a sense of humor about the ordeal from Monday night, and whatever it was, she’s able to have a laugh over it. Fans can look forward to watching the Rose BC take on the Lunar Owls this Friday, March 7, at 8:15 p.m. ET. The game will broadcast on TNT and stream live on Max.
