Angel Reese goes retro in 2000s all-pink Juicy Couture Barbie for birthday
Angel Reese is taking us back to the 2000s with a special announcement.
RELATED: Angel Reese gives off rock legend vibes sitting courtside at McDonald's All-American Game
On Friday, April 18, Reese took to Instagram to announce her 23rd birthday. The Chicago Sky guard will celebrate her 23rd trip around the sun on Tuesday, May 6, but will host a special celebration just a few days before. On Saturday, May 3, Reese will host her birthday party at Chicago hot spot Hidden Gem.
Attendees of the party are asked to stick to a special theme — “Y2K vibes only.” In the flyer, Reese is on the cover of the fictional Angel magazine. She is wearing a furry pink Juicy Couture long sleeve top and a matching mini skirt. This throwback outfit is complete with matching knee-high boots and a fuzzy hat.
And the best part about this party is that you’re invited too! Fans can purchase tickets via Eventbrite. According to a description on the site, celebrity guests will be in attendance.
The announcement comes after her Unrivaled season, during which, Reese averaged 13.3 points, 12.1 rebounds, 1.9 assists. Reese is currently gearing up for her second WNBA season, and she’s certainly bound to avoid that sophomore slump.
RELATED: Sky’s Angel Reese has cryptic Hailey Van Lith reaction for LSU failed past
Reese’s second season begins Saturday, May 17, when the Sky faces the Indiana Fever.