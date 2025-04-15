Sky’s Angel Reese has cryptic Hailey Van Lith reaction for LSU failed past
Hailey Van Lith made it to the Elite Eight in a record five consecutive seasons over her college career at three different schools. One of those was with the LSU Lady Tigers where she was teammates with now WNBA Defensive Player of the Year Angel Reese. The two will be teammates again, this time for the Chicago Sky.
Van Lith started Monday hanging out with the other draft invitees and had the oddest devilish stare going on while atop the Empire State Building. She’d eventually smile and take a group photo with her future WNBA sisters.
She’d then crush in a sparkly black dress from the orange carpet of The Shed in New York City before her name was called as the 11th overall pick of the Sky where she’s teammates again with Reese.
Atter the selection, Reese commented on the Sky’s post and wrote, “We ain’t do it right the first time. Let’s run it backkkkk 🫣.”
They certainly will run it back after the two last played and lost vs. Caitlin Clark and the Iowa Hawkeyes in 2023 in the Elite Eight. Afterwards, Reese went to the WNBA and Van Lith transferred to the TCU Horned Frogs.
What does the peeking emjoi represent exactly here, though? Is Reese nervous about it?
Reese also posted a couple of pictures of the two together at LSU.
The Sky also drafted Ajša Sivka from Slovenia at No. 10.
It will be fun to watch Reese, Lith, and Sitka team up this season in Skytown.