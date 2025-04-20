Bronny James has coolest sneakers tribute to dad LeBron in Lakers’ playoff loss
It was not a good night for LeBron James, Bronny James, and the Los Angeles Lakers in Saturday night’s loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves. Despite the poor play, Bronny’s tribute shoes to dad, however, were the highlight of the night.
LeBron played in his record 288th playoff game, but it’s one he’d like to forget in an 117-95 beatdown the Timeberwolves put on them in Los Angeles in Game 1 of the first round of the NBA playoffs. The 40-year-old put up only 19 points, five rebounds, and three assists — all far below his season averages. His son Bronny, meanwhile, made his career playoff debut and played only three minutes and went 0-2 from the floor (both three-point attempts).
It wasn’t about stats for Bronny, however, it was about his awesome sneakers he wore as an ode to dad. The oldest son of the NBA legend at 20, Bronny threw it back and wore dad’s first shoe, the “Debut” Nike Air Zoom Generations — the same one LeBron wore for his playoff debut back in April 2006.
That’s awesome.
Dad at the time was also just 20, but he fared a little bit better than his son (and himself) Saturday: He had a triple-double of 32 points, 11 rebounds, and 11 assists vs. the Washington Wizards.
LeBron and Bronny hope they can bounce back in Game 2 or there weren’t be many more sneaker-wearing night this season left.
