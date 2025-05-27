The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Coco Gauff loves custom leather jacket for French Open fit forgetting her rackets

Maybe the No. 2 seeded American was so excited about her look, that's why she forgot her rackets for her French Open first-round match.

Matthew Graham

IMAGO/ZUMA Press Wire

Coco Gauff was a little too excited about her custom fit at the French Open.

The No. 2 seed American, and No. 2 ranked player in the world, showed off a custom New Balance fit, complete with a coordinated Vanson Leathers jacket to crush the walk-in look for her first-round match against Australian Olivia Gadecki.

Coco Gauff
Coco Gauff/Instagram

There was only one problem. The US Open winner forgot her tennis rackets. Yes, that's not a joke.

Coco Gauff
IMAGO/ZUMA Press Wire

The 21-year-old, nine-time tour winner had self-deprecating jokes after the hilarious misstep while loving her fit.

Taking to X, Gauff wrote, "no rackets but the fit is still a hit."

She also had a funny checklist on Instagram, forgetting one of the big items with the appropriate caption, "oops."

Coco Gauff
Coco Gauff/Instagram

Forgotten rackets is about the only thing that went wrong in her opening match at Roland Garros, breezing past Gadecki, 6-2, 6-2.

Maybe Gauff should always forget her rackets as she makes her on-court entrance, as long as the fits are as fantastic as today.

Matthew Graham
MATTHEW GRAHAM

Matthew Graham has over 20 years of media experience and oversees The Athlete Lifestyle On SI. He has had previous leadership roles at NBC Sports, Yahoo, and USA TODAY, where he co-founded For The Win (named Best Mobile Site by Digiday). He has also written for ESPN, Cosmopolitan, US Weekly, People, E! Online, and FHM, covering major sports and entertainment events like the Oscars, the Golden Globes, NBA Finals, Super Bowl, and winning the Yahoo Superstar Award for coverage of the Olympics.

