Coco Gauff loves custom leather jacket for French Open fit forgetting her rackets
Coco Gauff was a little too excited about her custom fit at the French Open.
The No. 2 seed American, and No. 2 ranked player in the world, showed off a custom New Balance fit, complete with a coordinated Vanson Leathers jacket to crush the walk-in look for her first-round match against Australian Olivia Gadecki.
RELATED: Coco Gauff stuns in custom yellow gown in Oscars red carpet debut
There was only one problem. The US Open winner forgot her tennis rackets. Yes, that's not a joke.
RELATED: Coco Gauff's 2025 Australian Open kit turns heads with backless look
The 21-year-old, nine-time tour winner had self-deprecating jokes after the hilarious misstep while loving her fit.
Taking to X, Gauff wrote, "no rackets but the fit is still a hit."
She also had a funny checklist on Instagram, forgetting one of the big items with the appropriate caption, "oops."
Forgotten rackets is about the only thing that went wrong in her opening match at Roland Garros, breezing past Gadecki, 6-2, 6-2.
Maybe Gauff should always forget her rackets as she makes her on-court entrance, as long as the fits are as fantastic as today.
