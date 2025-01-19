Coco Gauff pays hilarious tribute to TikTok after Australian Open win
Coco Gauff is onto the quarterfinals of the 2025 Australian Open after rallying past Belinda Bencic of Switzerland in the Round of 16 on the court at Rod Laver Arena on Saturday.
The 20-year-old American tennis star dropped the first set of the match, before storming back for the win, 7-5, 6-2, 6-1.
After the match, Gauff followed through with the tradition of signing the camera lens and she used her time to send a message to her family back home.
Like any 20-year-old, Coco is a fan of TikTok and frequently uses the app. So, when she learned that the app's ban in the United States officially started, she mourned its loss.
"RIP TikTok USA," Gauff wrote with a heart.
Message received.
There is hope that TikTok will be restored next week after the new presidential administration is sworn in, but for now, all we have are the memories the app brought.
The Australian Open kicked off on January 6, 2025, with the qualifying rounds, and will run through January 26.
After her successful Round of 16 match against Bencic, the 20-year-old Gauff, who is ranked No. 3 in the world after winning the WTA Finals to cap off her 2024 season, will turn her attention to No. 11-ranked Paula Badosa of Spain in the quarterfinals on Monday, January 20.
