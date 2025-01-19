The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Coco Gauff pays hilarious tribute to TikTok after Australian Open win

The 20-year-old American tennis star had a hilarious tribute to TikTok following a win in the Australian Open before the app was banned in the United States.

Josh Sanchez

Coco Gauff during her fourth round match at the 2025 Australian Open at Melbourne Park.
Coco Gauff during her fourth round match at the 2025 Australian Open at Melbourne Park. / IMAGO / ABACAPRESS

Coco Gauff is onto the quarterfinals of the 2025 Australian Open after rallying past Belinda Bencic of Switzerland in the Round of 16 on the court at Rod Laver Arena on Saturday.

The 20-year-old American tennis star dropped the first set of the match, before storming back for the win, 7-5, 6-2, 6-1.

After the match, Gauff followed through with the tradition of signing the camera lens and she used her time to send a message to her family back home.

MORE: Coco Gauff hilariously shows bathroom hack for Australian Open bodysuit kit

Like any 20-year-old, Coco is a fan of TikTok and frequently uses the app. So, when she learned that the app's ban in the United States officially started, she mourned its loss.

"RIP TikTok USA," Gauff wrote with a heart.

Coco Gauff signing the camera after a Round of 16 win at the 2025 Australian Open.
Coco Gauff signing the camera after a Round of 16 win at the 2025 Australian Open. / The Tennis Letter / X

MORE: Coco Gauff's 2025 Australian Open kit turns heads with backless look

Coco Gauff signs the camera after a Round of 16 win at the 2025 Australian Open.
Coco Gauff signs the camera after a Round of 16 win at the 2025 Australian Open. / IMAGO / AAP

Message received.

MORE: Coco Gauff debuts new hairstyle ahead of 2025 tennis season

There is hope that TikTok will be restored next week after the new presidential administration is sworn in, but for now, all we have are the memories the app brought.

Coco Gauff smiles after defeating Belinda Bencic to advance to the 2025 Australian Open quarterfinals.
Coco Gauff smiles after defeating Belinda Bencic to advance to the 2025 Australian Open quarterfinals. / IMAGO / ABACAPRESS

The Australian Open kicked off on January 6, 2025, with the qualifying rounds, and will run through January 26.

After her successful Round of 16 match against Bencic, the 20-year-old Gauff, who is ranked No. 3 in the world after winning the WTA Finals to cap off her 2024 season, will turn her attention to No. 11-ranked Paula Badosa of Spain in the quarterfinals on Monday, January 20.

 Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —

Family hilarity: Brittany Mahomes’ daughter begged for different baby name for Golden

Sorority stunner: A’ja Wilson rocks custom AKA sweatshirt, miniskirt for Founder’s Day

$$$: Molly Qerim net worth: The ESPN ‘First Take’ host is worth more than you think

Representin’: UConn’s Paige Bueckers stuns in Unrivaled hoodie to hype new league

Clutch: Livvy Dunne crushes crucial LSU floor exercise routine for big win vs Florida

Published |Modified
Josh Sanchez
JOSH SANCHEZ

Managing Editor: Cowboys on SI - Contributor: The Athlete Lifestyle on SI, and Sporting News MMA - Contact: joshsanchez@gmail.com

Home/News