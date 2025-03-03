Coco Gauff stuns in custom yellow gown in Oscars red carpet debut
Tennis star Coco Gauff was turning heads at the 97th Oscars when she rocked a stunning yellow gown for her red carpet debut at the event.
Coco rocked "a custom Miu Miu yellow cady gown with crystal embroidery finished with silver metallic leather sandals," along with eye-catching diamond earrings and a gold Rolex Datejust for the appearance.
She later explained she is "not used to this glam" while speaking to comedian Amelia Dimoldenberg during a red carpet interview.
"It was a lot. Hair, makeup, the whole do. I play tennis, so I'm not used to this glam, but it's nice to get dressed for the day," Gauff explained. "Definitely. But more like when it comes to on-court stuff. Off the court, I mean like, board games and stuff, of course. Uno, I get into a lot of fights for that, but this, I'm just here for the vibes, just enjoying it and just trying to take it all in."
Now that the red carpet experience is in the books, Coco immediately returned to the tennis grind where she will be competing at the BNP Paribas Open at Indian Wells in California which kicked off this weekend.
Qualifiers at Indian Wells are officially underway with the main draw set to take place later this week.
Indian Wells will run through Sunday, March 16. Gauff's first opponent for the tournament has yet to be determined at this time.
