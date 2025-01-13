The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Coco Gauff's 2025 Australian Open kit turns heads with backless look

The American tennis star brought a unique look to the court in Melbourne that had everyone buzzing.

Josh Sanchez

IMAGO / Icon Sportswire

Tennis star Coco Gauff got her run in the 2025 Australian Open underway on Sunday with a dominant 6-3. 6-3 win over fellow American Sofia Kenin on the court at Rod Laver Arena.

Not only was the No. 3 seed putting on a show with her forehand and backhand, she was turning heads with her stunning New Balance kit.

Coco's kit was a unique look that featured a romper that is layered with an asymmetrical skirt.

The backless romper adds to the unique look on the tennis court.

After the match, Coco showed off her new kit after receiving rave reviews during her Aussie debut.

Coco Gauff, tennis. Australian Open
Coco Gauff shows off her 2025 Australian Open kit by New Balance. / Coco Gauff/Instagram

That is how you make a statement on the court.

The Australian Open kicked off on January 6, 2025, with the qualifying rounds, and will run through January 26.

After her successful opening match against Kenin, the 20-year-old Gauff, who is ranked No. 3 in the world after winning the WTA Finals to cap off her 2024 season, will turn her attention to Jodie Anna Burrage of the United Kingdom in the second round on Tuesday, January 13.

