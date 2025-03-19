Deion Sanders has touching mom Connie tribute in all-red Nike Air DT Max 96s
Deion Sanders is giving his mom Connie Knight the biggest tribute he can — he’s dedicating his next Nike shoe to her.
The 57-year-old Colorado Buffaloes coach has always done everything he can to take care of the woman who raised him, and the two have a special relationship to this day.
RELATED: Deion Sanders' daughter Deiondra swoons over 'purest love' in stunning red fit
Deion grew up in Fort Myers, Florida, and his parents divorced when he was just two years old. He was raised by mom and stepfather Willie Knight where they struggled — he’d even admit he was “ashamed” because she mopped floors for a living in a hospital. After that, he vowed to make it one day so she never has to work again. And that he did.
The man known as “Prime Time” in his playing days as a two-sport athlete earned over $30 million in his NFL playing career with the Atlanta Falcons, San Francisco 49ers, Dallas Cowboys, Washington Redskins, and Baltimore Ravens, and another $13 million during his MLB career with the New York Yankees, Atlanta Braves, Cincinnati Reds, and San Francisco Giants. He now has a five-year, $29.5-million contract at Colorado. Not to mention, countless endorsement deals, including one with Nike.
RELATED: Deion Sanders' ex-wife Pilar hits fountain of youth beside son Shedeur
Speaking of Nike, Deion’s latest shoe is set to come out on May 7 and is an ode to his mama. The new Nike Air DT Max 96s will be called “Love Letter to Connie” and be in all-red to symbolize love with the white Nike swoosh for the letter portion. They will retail for $170 and drop right before Mother’s Day. Scroll through to check them out.
The original Nike Air DT Max 96s are Deion’s iconic sneaker and come in the black and white color scheme, and were even worn by rapper Kendrick Lamar during his now famous Super Bowl LIX halftime show in February.
What a touching gesture by Coach Prime, who is now a grandfather himself, and a well-deserved honor for great grandma Connie. That’s some legacy stuff right there for the family.