Deion Sanders surprises daughter Shelomi in 'epic' HBCU atmosphere
Colorado football coach Deion Sanders has been in the headlines after being linked to the Dallas Cowboys head coaching vacancy. He has also met with Colorado officials to campaign for more NIL money and higher pay for his staff.
But this weekend Sanders took a break from all of the chaos and made the trip to Huntsville, Alabama to surprise his daughter Shelomi.
Shelomi is a guard for the Alabama A&M women's basketball team and the Bulldogs were hosting Alabama State. When it was all said and done, Alabama A&M came out on top, 54-47.
After the game, Coach Prime shared some candid photos with his daughter while praising the "epic" HBCU atmosphere.
"Surprised my baby girl [Shelomi] yesterday at Alabama A&M! It was epic and they won," Sanders wrote. "The HBCU atmosphere was all that. Dr. Bryant thank u helping me make yesterday happen for my baby! Love all y’all that showed me love. God bless."
Coach Prime always holds it down for his family.
Shelomi, who joined her father and brothers in Boulder after beginning her career alongside them at Jackson State, decided to leave after a year with the Buffs and transferred to join the Alabama A&M women's basketball team.
Now at Alabama A&M, she is thriving. Shelomi recorded a career-high 14 points in her HBCU return against Oakwood.
And it is great to see her family showing their support along the way.
