Deion Sanders' daughter Deiondra swoons over 'purest love' in stunning red fit
Deion Sanders is many things. The Colorado Buffaloes football coach, a Pro Football Hall of Famer, the only athlete to play in a Super Bowl and World Series, but most importantly, a proud father.
Coach Prime's oldest daughter Deiondra is learning first-hand the love that comes from being a parent and she shared it with the world while celebrating a special moment this weekend.
Deiondra shared a video with her 329,000 followers on Instagram showing off her stunning all-red fit for her first-ever Valentine's Day date with her son, Snow.
She shared the video with a caption which read, "Roses are red, violets are blue, my little Valentine—will always be you!"
Deiondra continued, "This Valentine’s Day isn’t about what we lack, but about the love that overflows right in front of us. To all the moms celebrating with their little loves, know that this kind of love is the sweetest of all."
There is nothing like a mother's love.
Grandpa Prime also got in some quality time with Baby Snow this week and shared the adorable moments on social media.
"I’m so Blessed it’s impossible to be stressed! Lord I thank u for the gift of life and the Peace to enjoy the life you’ve afforded me," Coach Prime wrote. "Thank you Lord for my Grandson & His Parents in Jesus name AMEN!"
Coach Prime is in his element.
And Big 12 defenses better get ready, because Quarterback Snow could be on his way to Boulder in the Class of 2043.
