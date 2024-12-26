Deion Sanders' ex-wife Pilar looks like she could be Shedeur's sister
Pilar Sanders, the ex-wife of Deion Sanders and mother of Colorado football stars Shedeur and Shilo Sanders and Shelomi, who plays basketball at Alabama A&M, is enjoying the holiday with her children.
She is in San Antonio to root on the Buffs in their final game with Shedeur at quarterback and Shilo in the secondary, as they face the BYU Cougars in the Alama Bowl.
On Christmas Eve, Pilar and Shelomi took a stroll down the San Antonio Riverwalk.
RELATED: Shedeur, Shilo Sanders' mom Pilar shares touching photo from Senior Day
Then, on Christmas Day, Pilar took to social media to share a heartwarming video featuring candid photos with her kids captioned, "Love and Life."
Pilar brought her A game and looked like she could have been Shedeur, Shilo, and Shelomi's sibling in the snaps.
RELATED: Colorado football team flying in crazy custom Rolls Royce plane to Alamo Bowl
MORE: Shedeur Sanders gifts fellow Colorado football star six-figure luxury whip
Nothing beats family time during the holidays.
The last hurrah for the No. 23 Buffs against the No. 17 Cougars goes down at the Alamodome on Saturday, December 28. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET on ABC.
It will be the final time the brothers get to suit up under Coach Prime before bolting to the NFL, where Shedeur is projected to be the No. 1 overall pick.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
America’s HC: Lions’ Dan Campbell’s wife reveals his surprising truck choice
Winning!: Russell Wilson, Ciara crush epic Christmas photo with kids in all-black fits
Bittersweet: Natalia Bryant shares tearjerking Christmas video with dad Kobe singing
Wowza: Hailee Steinfeld crushes Josh Allen at Bills Christmas party in fire-red gown
First Lady: Loreal Sarkisian flaunts giant icy ring, $100 bills before Steve’s Texas game