Dylan Harper's Mom Maria Makes Splash in White Shoestring Top Celebrating Spurs' Win

Dylan Harper is heading to the NBA Finals in his rookie season with the San Antonio Spurs. He celebrated the big Game 7 win in the Western Conference Finals over the Oklahoma City Thunder with his viral mom Maria, who wowed with her game-day fit.

Harper is just 20 years old and drafted last June out of the Rutgers Scarlett Knights where he will play close to home when the Finals shift to Madison Square Garden against the New York Knicks.

May 30, 2026; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; San Antonio Spurs guard Stephon Castle (5) and guard Dylan Harper (2) react in the fourth quarter against the Oklahoma City Thunder during game seven of the western conference finals for the 2026 NBA playoffs at Paycom Center. | Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

Harper's dad Ron Harper was a five-time NBA champion himself, winning three with Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls and two with Kobe Bryant and Shaquille O'Neal's Los Angeles Lakers.

His mom, though, may have been his biggest basketball influence, coaching him in high school at Don Bosco Prep.

How did NBA Lottery Pick Dylan Harper turn into the player he is today? You can look directly to his mom.



Maria Harper coached Dylan through high school at Don Bosco Prep and watched every step he evolved into one of the best players in the country.



We go back in time to 2023… pic.twitter.com/cQIy32Fsoa — Jersey Sports Zone (@JSZ_Sports) June 25, 2025

Maria played Division 1 ball herself at the University of New Orleans from 1993 to 1996.

She's even texted him advice during these playoffs that he shared with the media.

Mom shines with Game 7 fit

Maria, who made quite the splash on NBA Draft night with her black outfit, wasn't missing Game 7 of the WCF at Oklahoma City, and shared a moment with her son after the game while once again standing out — this time in a white shoestring-strap top and black pants for the Spurs.

Dylan Harper’s mom, Maria, breaks down her message to him during their postgame embrace 🫶@dy1anharper will make his first NBA Finals appearance in his rookie season! pic.twitter.com/yw64B1fcfM — NBA (@NBA) May 31, 2026

Her message was strong, too: "You go through all your life experiences. Last year was a tough year. It all lines up for this."

Harper's girlfriend JoJo Lacey could also be seen walking on the court with his mom.

No doubt, Maria (and JoJo) will be talked about more during the NBA Finals.

Harper finished Game 7 with 12 points and had seven monster rebounds. If the Spurs are to win their sixth overall franchise title, no doubt Harper will play a major role.

He will have a big fan (and coach) in mom cheering him on come Wednesday night in San Antonio.

11 months ago, she said it was surreal watching her son get drafted. Now she gets to watch him compete for an NBA Championship! pic.twitter.com/Gi8Ivn4dsw — Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) May 31, 2026