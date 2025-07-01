Spurs’ Dylan Harper’s girlfriend shows off stunning fit that outclassed his viral mom
Dylan Harper’s mom went viral on this NBA draft night in a stunning fit that blew up social media. The son of former NBA great Ron Harper also had his own big moment going No. 2 overall to the San Antonio Spurs, but lost in all of it was his girlfriend sharing the night with him and her stunning dress.
Dylan was a star for the Rutgers Scarlet Knights and is just 19 years old. He even got a call from Victor Wembanyama after being picked in a hilarious exchange.
Harper just got his Spurs locker, jersey, and met the press.
Before that, though, former Rutgers women’s star JoJo Lacey posted intimate pictures of her and Dylan from draft night and said, “Love sharing this journey with you ❤️,” to which he replied, “Love you baby girl ❤️.”
She looked stunning in that black high-slit dress, even outclassing his mom’s fit.
Lacey shared more awesome photos of them together as well like at a New York Yankees game.
Lacey averaged 7.7 points and 3.9 rebounds last season at Rutgers. She was waived by the WNBA’s Washington Mystics after trying to make the team.
She’ll no doubt be rooting on No. 2 for the Spurs as will his viral mom Maria and dad Ron.
