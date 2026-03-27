Freddie Freeman’s Wife Chelsea’s Denim Dodgers Fit Steals Spotlight on Ring Night
Like her husband Freddie Freeman’s team, Chelsea Freeman certainly started the Los Angeles Dodgers season off with fireworks. Her Western denim custom Dodgers fit she shared was a major hit.
The Dodgers opened the season off in their championship jerseys and an 8-2 win over the Arizona Diamond Backs. The three-time champion and former World Series MVP Freddie went 0-4 himself, but it’s all about the team effort.
Last season, Chelsea was a hit like her World Series like her custom look that upstaged Shohei Ohtani’s wife Mamiko, and at the Dodgers parade in a stunning blue look followed by her hitting the hydraulics in Ice Cube’s ride.
She already won in the preseason as well with looks like below.
Chelsea turns heads in custom denim
Friday night is ring night, but Chelsea dropped her fire look beforehand while posing with her and Freddie’s three boys with the “WANTED” posters and a sick denim look. She wrote, “Our favorite season begins! 💙⚾️ #OpeningDay #5.”
That’s sure to cause a stir at the newly named Uniqlo Field at Dodger Stadium.
While it looks to be from Thursday night, Freeman posted it just a few hours before Friday’s game.
There’s still 161 regular season games to go for LA entering Friday night, but the Chelsea Freeman is already in championship form.
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Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.