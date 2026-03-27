Freddie Freeman’s Wife Chelsea’s Denim Dodgers Fit Steals Spotlight on Ring Night

Like her husband Freddie Freeman’s team, Chelsea Freeman certainly started the Los Angeles Dodgers season off with fireworks. Her Western denim custom Dodgers fit she shared was a major hit.

The Dodgers opened the season off in their championship jerseys and an 8-2 win over the Arizona Diamond Backs. The three-time champion and former World Series MVP Freddie went 0-4 himself, but it’s all about the team effort.

Chelsea Freeman | IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

Last season, Chelsea was a hit like her World Series like her custom look that upstaged Shohei Ohtani’s wife Mamiko, and at the Dodgers parade in a stunning blue look followed by her hitting the hydraulics in Ice Cube’s ride.

She already won in the preseason as well with looks like below.

Chelsea turns heads in custom denim

Friday night is ring night, but Chelsea dropped her fire look beforehand while posing with her and Freddie’s three boys with the “WANTED” posters and a sick denim look. She wrote, “Our favorite season begins! 💙⚾️ #OpeningDay #5.”

That’s sure to cause a stir at the newly named Uniqlo Field at Dodger Stadium.

While it looks to be from Thursday night, Freeman posted it just a few hours before Friday’s game.

There’s still 161 regular season games to go for LA entering Friday night, but the Chelsea Freeman is already in championship form.

Nov 1, 2024; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers first base Freddie Freeman (center) celebrates with his wife Chelsea Freeman and son on the bus during the Dodgers 2024 World Series Championship parade in downtown Los Angeles. | Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images