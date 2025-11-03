Freddie Freeman’s wife Chelsea turns heads in Dodgers top at World Series parade
Freddie Freeman and the Los Angeles Dodgers are back-to-back champions after an epic seven-game series vs. the Toronto Blue Jays, and for the second time in a row his wife Chelsea Freeman stood out with her fit at the parade in LA.
While Freddie wasn’t the World Series MVP like last season, his Game 3 walk-off home run in the bottom of the 18th inning in Game 3 proved to be the difference in the series.
RELATED: Shohei Ohtani's wife Mamiko rocks perfect Dodgers fit for World Series parade
His wife Chelsea was at every game rocking her different looks including a unique combo of a jersey and business pants. It was her bold Blue Jays color fit in Game 7 that was the lucky one.
She also took an epic repeat photo with Shohei Ohtani’s wife Mamiko and Mookie Betts’ wife Brianna.
RELATED: Ohtani disses wife Mamiko during Dodgers' World Series parade in funny moment
Last year Chelsea was also on the parade bus with Freddie crushing her Dodgers top.
This year, Chelsea rocked the sweet Dodgers blue jersey with the jeans while next to Freddie again on the parade bus.
This year was extra special because Freddie, who is Canadian with a dual citizenship, when they won in Toronto. It’s also his third World Series after winning in 2021 with the Atlanta Braves.
He’s already ready for another in 2026.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Leave her alone: Defending Ayesha Curry, husband Steph as ugly backlash continues
How much?: Chauncey Billups’ net worth scrutinized after stunning FBI arrest
Thoughts and prayers: Who is Alex Vesia’s wife after sudden World Series departure?
Tigers whimper: Lane Kiffin’s daughter Landry reveals LSU fit looking sad in ugly loss
For real?: Aaron Rodgers’ secret wife Brittani remains a mystery with details murky