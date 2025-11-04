Chelsea Freeman hits hydraulics in Ice Cube’s parade car in fit matching paint
The Los Angeles Dodgers celebrated back-to-back championships after and epic seven-game series with the Toronto Blue Jays. The players and the WAGs let loose for Monday’s parade in LA where Game 3 hero Freddie Freeman’s wife Chelsea Freeman seemed to have the most fun.
Freddie, who was the 2024 World Series MVP for the Dodgers, won the insane 18-inning Game 3 this year with a walk-off home run. That proved to be the difference ultimately in the series.
Chelsea is always a hit at games with her fashion and didn’t disappoint in the playoffs and especially the World Series where she boldly wore a Blue Jays color in Game 7, which proved to be the lucky fit. She also had this amazing repeat pose with Shohei Ohtani’s wife Mamiko and Mookie Betts’ wife Brianna Betts.
RELATED: Shohei Ohtani shows wife Mamiko rare public affection during World Series parade
For Monday’s parade through downtown LA to Dodger Stadium, she stood out once again with her sparkly Dodgers blue top.
RELATED: Shohei Ohtani trolls Blue Jays and Drake in official World Series celebration post
That blue fit matched Ice Cube’s 1957 Chevrolet Impala he drove into the stadium to deliver the World Series trophy to the team for its speeches.
After the ceremony, Chelsea sat in the car with her fit perfectly matching the paint while she had fun hitting the switches for the hydraulics.
That does look like fun.
It was Chelsea’s and Freddie’s third World Series parade as he also won with the Atlanta Braves in 2021. Nothing probably topped this one though with Ice Cube’s car.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Leave her alone: Defending Ayesha Curry, husband Steph as ugly backlash continues
How much?: Chauncey Billups’ net worth scrutinized after stunning FBI arrest
Thoughts and prayers: Who is Alex Vesia’s wife after sudden World Series departure?
Tigers whimper: Lane Kiffin’s daughter Landry reveals LSU fit looking sad in ugly loss
For real?: Aaron Rodgers’ secret wife Brittani remains a mystery with details murky