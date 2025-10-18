The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Ohtani’s wife Mamiko upstaged by Dodgers WAG Chelsea Freeman in matching Game 4 fits

The famous Dodgers WAGs shine before a potential NLCS close-out game vs. the Brewers.

Matt Ryan

Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman (5) and Shohei Ohtani (17) celebrate after the Dodgers beat the San Diego Padres at Petco Park.
Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman (5) and Shohei Ohtani (17) celebrate after the Dodgers beat the San Diego Padres at Petco Park. / Denis Poroy-Imagn Images

The Los Angeles Dodgers have a chance to return to the World Series in Game 4 of the NLCS at Dodger Stadium vs. the Milwaukee Brewers. Shohei Ohtani takes the mound for the defending champs on Friday night as his wife Mamiko and Freddie Freeman’s wife Chelsea rocked competing Dodgers blue fits before Ohtani even threw his first pitch.

LA leads 3-0 despite Ohtani’s bat being cold most of the playoffs until tonight when he homered in his first at-bat in Game 4 for his first of the series. The Dodgers will likely need him continue to get hot as the night and their season goes on. He can do it with his arm, however, on this night as well.

Mamiko didn’t travel to Games 1 and 2 in Wisconsin as she was taking care of their baby daughter at home, but did return for Game 3 rocking a big smile in a WAGs photo. This comes after she had a unique look the series before.

Ohtani and wife Mamik
National League designated hitter Shohei Ohtani (17) of the Los Angeles Dodgers and wife Mamiko Tanaka walk on the red carpet before the 2025 MLB All Star Game at Truist Park. / Brett Davis-Imagn Images

For Game 4, she posed next to Chelsea as the two stunned in their Dodgers jackets, but Chelsea stood out — literally — at the top left next to Mamiko.

The two were fit hits last season together as well — along with Mookie Betts’ wife Brianna Betts — through the playoffs and World Series where Freddie was the MVP.

With a win tonight, they’ll all be back at the big show next week.

Mamiko Tanaka, Chelsea Freeman, and Brianna Betts
Mamiko Tanaka, Chelsea Freeman, and Brianna Betts before Game 3 of the World Series / Brianna Betts/Instagram

Matt Ryan
MATT RYAN

Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.

