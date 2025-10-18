Ohtani’s wife Mamiko upstaged by Dodgers WAG Chelsea Freeman in matching Game 4 fits
The Los Angeles Dodgers have a chance to return to the World Series in Game 4 of the NLCS at Dodger Stadium vs. the Milwaukee Brewers. Shohei Ohtani takes the mound for the defending champs on Friday night as his wife Mamiko and Freddie Freeman’s wife Chelsea rocked competing Dodgers blue fits before Ohtani even threw his first pitch.
LA leads 3-0 despite Ohtani’s bat being cold most of the playoffs until tonight when he homered in his first at-bat in Game 4 for his first of the series. The Dodgers will likely need him continue to get hot as the night and their season goes on. He can do it with his arm, however, on this night as well.
Mamiko didn’t travel to Games 1 and 2 in Wisconsin as she was taking care of their baby daughter at home, but did return for Game 3 rocking a big smile in a WAGs photo. This comes after she had a unique look the series before.
For Game 4, she posed next to Chelsea as the two stunned in their Dodgers jackets, but Chelsea stood out — literally — at the top left next to Mamiko.
The two were fit hits last season together as well — along with Mookie Betts’ wife Brianna Betts — through the playoffs and World Series where Freddie was the MVP.
With a win tonight, they’ll all be back at the big show next week.
