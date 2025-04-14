Kiki Iriafen has startling gold goddess transformation for WNBA draft orange carpet
Future WNBA star Kiki Iriafen is among the college basketball stars in New York City for the WNBA draft on Monday night as the prospects learn where their professional careers will begin.
For Iriafen, a projected top-five pick, she is currently being projected to the Washington Mystics after finishing her college career with the USC Trojans after a successful run at Stanford.
Iriafen and the Trojans fell short to eventual national champion UConn, but gave the Huskies their toughest test of the tournament.
Ahead of Monday night's draft, Iriafen pulled up to the Orange Carpet in a stunning gold dress. She showed off her dramatic glam makover with a post on TikTok before getting social media buzzing.
Iriafen was undeniably among the WNBA draft's best-dressed players.
Before the draft, Iriafen went viral for another fit as she went full NYC-mode in Timberlands while visiting the Empire State Building.
During her final season, Iriafen averaged 18 points, 8.4 rebounds, and 1.8 assistss per game.
The 6-foot-3 forward was named a third-team All-American, first-team All-Big 12 during her senior campaign. The former McDonald's All-American will now aim to be the newest impact frontcourt player to make a splash in their rookie season.
The 2025 WNBA Draft kicks off at 7:30 p.m. ET on ESPN, with Ryan Ruocco hosting the broadcast. Ruocco will be joined by WNBA legend Rebecca Lobo, top commentator Andraya Carter, and reporter Holly Rowe.