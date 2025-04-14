The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Kiki Iriafen has startling gold goddess transformation for WNBA draft orange carpet

USC women's basketball star Kiki Iriafen stole the show on the WNBA draft Orange Carpet with a stunning gold dress that had social media buzzing.

Josh Sanchez

Kiki Iriafen on the orange carpet before the 2025 WNBA Draft at The Shed at Hudson Yards.
Kiki Iriafen on the orange carpet before the 2025 WNBA Draft at The Shed at Hudson Yards. / Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Future WNBA star Kiki Iriafen is among the college basketball stars in New York City for the WNBA draft on Monday night as the prospects learn where their professional careers will begin.

For Iriafen, a projected top-five pick, she is currently being projected to the Washington Mystics after finishing her college career with the USC Trojans after a successful run at Stanford.

Iriafen and the Trojans fell short to eventual national champion UConn, but gave the Huskies their toughest test of the tournament.

MORE: Kiki Iriafen stuns in custom minidress after USC debut, game-winner

Ahead of Monday night's draft, Iriafen pulled up to the Orange Carpet in a stunning gold dress. She showed off her dramatic glam makover with a post on TikTok before getting social media buzzing.

Iriafen was undeniably among the WNBA draft's best-dressed players.

MORE: 6-foot-3 Kiki Iriafen rocks WNBA draft day shorts and Timberlands in NYC with stars

Before the draft, Iriafen went viral for another fit as she went full NYC-mode in Timberlands while visiting the Empire State Building.

Kiki Iriafen on the orange carpet before the 2025 WNBA Draft at The Shed at Hudson Yards.
Kiki Iriafen on the orange carpet before the 2025 WNBA Draft at The Shed at Hudson Yards. / Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

During her final season, Iriafen averaged 18 points, 8.4 rebounds, and 1.8 assistss per game.

MORE: Hailey Van Lith’s WNBA draft sparkly-black fit is straight fire on Orange Carpet

The 6-foot-3 forward was named a third-team All-American, first-team All-Big 12 during her senior campaign. The former McDonald's All-American will now aim to be the newest impact frontcourt player to make a splash in their rookie season.

The 2025 WNBA Draft kicks off at 7:30 p.m. ET on ESPN, with Ryan Ruocco hosting the broadcast. Ruocco will be joined by WNBA legend Rebecca Lobo, top commentator Andraya Carter, and reporter Holly Rowe.

Kiki Iriafen on the orange carpet before the 2025 WNBA Draft at The Shed at Hudson Yards.
Kiki Iriafen on the orange carpet before the 2025 WNBA Draft at The Shed at Hudson Yards. / Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images
Published
Josh Sanchez
JOSH SANCHEZ

Managing Editor: Cowboys on SI - Contributor: The Athlete Lifestyle on SI, and Sporting News MMA - Contact: joshsanchez@gmail.com

Home/Fashion