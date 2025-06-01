Lane Kiffin wears fave Ole Miss blazer for USC-bound Presley’s HS graduation photo
Ole Miss Rebels head football coach Lane Kiffin flew out to California with his oldest daughter Landry and son Knox for his youngest daughter Presley’s high school graduation. While having a sweet photo with Presley and her friend, Lane noticeably had on his favorite Rebels game-day blazer on.
Presley, 18, graduated from Mater Dei High School in Santa Ana, California, and will be headed next year ironically to dad Lane’s old school at the University of Southern California where she will play volleyball.
Speaking of the USC Trojans, upon his arrival on Friday Lane posed with Landry, 20, in a selfie at LAX airport, which is where he was infamously fired by USC in the terminal back in 2013.
The family got together for an epic sushi dinner the night before graduation, and then dad posted the proud moment Presley graduated on his social media.
After the ceremony, a proud Lane posed with his daughter and her friend where he showed off his Rebels blazer.
Here’s a closer look at the same blazer as Kiffin walked to the locker room vs. the Florida Gators.
Maybe he was doubling her graduation as a recruiting trip? Mater Dei is the defending high school national champions and has won that title five times since 2017, and is stocked full of 5-star recruits. Did dad see an opportunity there as well?
He was likely just showing off his school pride, but it made for an epic photo. Well done, Lane Kiffin.
