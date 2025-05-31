Landry Kiffin stands out in blue fit with dad Lane at sister Presley’s HS graduation
Ole Miss Rebels football coach Lane Kiffin’s youngest daughter Presley Kiffin graduated high school in California on Saturday. His oldest daughter Landry Kiffin also made sure she stood out in her fit for her sister’s graduation.
Presley, 18, graduated from Mater Dei High School in Santa Ana, and dad shared the proud moment on social media.
Lane traveled from Mississippi with Landry, 20, who goes to school at dad’s school, and son Knox, 16, who just moved to attend high school there. While at LAX he had an epic pose with Landry in the same place he was famously fired at in 2013 by the USC Trojans.
Presley lives with mom Layla Kiffin, who Lane reconciled with after being divorced since 2016 and she’s heading to Oxford next year to be with him, Knox, and Landry. Recently Layla was seen checking out “home” there and having an anniversary with Lane.
Meanwhile, Presley will be headed to the University of Southern California where she’s part of the 2025 USC volleyball recruiting class.
On Saturday, Landry took to TikTok — as she usually does — and did a bit with Knox and dad. What stood out was Landry’s blue outfit that was quite impressive.
Lane’s cameo was quite awesome, too.
It looks like the family is enjoying itself on Presley’s big day.
Congrats to Presley on her graduation and Landry as always on another fire fit.
