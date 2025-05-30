The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Lane Kiffin post photo from famous USC firing spot with daughter Landry in selfie

The Ole Miss Rebels coach and his oldest daughter are in Los Angeles for Presley Kiffin’s high school graduation.

Then Southern California Trojans coach Lane Kiffin before the game against the Utah State Aggies.
Then Southern California Trojans coach Lane Kiffin before the game against the Utah State Aggies. / Imagn Images

Life can be so ironic sometimes. Lane Kiffin is in Los Angeles to see his daughter Presley’s high school graduation before she heads off to USC — the school he has a long history with both good and bad. He also just posted a selfie with his other daughter Landry from the spot where he was infamously fired from as the USC Trojans head coach back in 2013.

Kiffin is now the Ole Miss Rebels head football coach and has turned his life around celebrating four years of sobriety and reconciled with ex-wife Layla Kiffin after being divorced since 2016. Layla will move to Mississippi — where she was seen checking out “home” — after their daughter Presley, 18, heads to USC to be a Trojans volleyball player. Son Knox, 16, is already enrolled at Oxford High in Mississippi to play quarterback, while Landry, 20, is a student at dad’s college.

Presley Kiffin and Layla Kiffin
Presley Kiffin and Layla Kiffin at USC / Lane Kiffin/Instagram

Lane is super proud of Presley’s accomplishment and supports her decision fully to go to this old school.

Kiffin was an assistant coach under Pete Carroll from 2001-2006 during the two national championship teams, and then became head coach in 2010. After a 62-41 loss at Arizona State on September 28 of 2013, the team flew back and was boarding the team bus at Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) around 3 am in the morning when Kiffin was pulled aside by then athletic director Pat Haden and informed of his firing while in the terminal. He was left to fend for himself to find transportation and that was the last of Lane with USC.

Then USC Trojans head coach Lane Kiffin during his last game against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Sun Devil Stadium. / Matt Kartozian-Imagn Images

Kiffin ironically, or for good fun, snapped a selfie with Landry with their hoods on from LAX airport on Friday.

Lane Kiffin/Instagram

Lane does love to troll on social media so who knows. He’s now a successful coach with the Rebels and got his 100th coaching win this past season.

Whatever it was, it’s an epic photo nevertheless.

Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.

