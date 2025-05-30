Lane Kiffin’s daughter Presley plays powder puff HS game before heading to USC
Lane Kiffin’s youngest daughter Presley Kiffin is headed to play volleyball next year for dad’s former school, the USC Trojans. Before heading there, she took her knowledge of football into the annual high school tradition for seniors in the powder puff game.
The 18-year-old daughter of the Ole Miss Rebels football coach recently showed off her future school pride in a USC fit, and wore her full Trojans volleyball uniform.
Presley, like her big sister Landry who goes to Ole Miss with dad, loves to showcase TikTok dances and fashion like her look at Coachella.
While Landry, 20, and her brother Knox, 16, are in Mississippi with dad, and mom Layla is headed there as well after reconciling with dad after being divorced since 2016, Presley is staying in California with the rest of the class of 2025 volleyball recruits for USC.
Presley is set to graduate this week at Mater Dei High School — a perennial football powerhouse nationally — in Santa Ana, California. She no doubt has a good coach to have some knowledge of football for the powder puff game. Before graduating, her friends shared her HS memories including powder puff.
Next year, she’ll be trading the powder puff uniform for the Trojans volleyball uni. Congrats to Presley Kiffin.
