Lane Kiffin’s daughter Presley plays powder puff HS game before heading to USC

The class of 2025 volleyball recruit and daughter of the Ole Miss football coach participated in the senior powder puff game before graduating.

Matt Ryan

Mississippi Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin looks on against the Duke Blue Devils in the fourth quarter during the Gator Bowl at EverBank Stadium.
Mississippi Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin looks on against the Duke Blue Devils in the fourth quarter during the Gator Bowl at EverBank Stadium. / Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Lane Kiffin’s youngest daughter Presley Kiffin is headed to play volleyball next year for dad’s former school, the USC Trojans. Before heading there, she took her knowledge of football into the annual high school tradition for seniors in the powder puff game.

The 18-year-old daughter of the Ole Miss Rebels football coach recently showed off her future school pride in a USC fit, and wore her full Trojans volleyball uniform.

Presley Kiffin and Layla Kiffin
Presley with mom Layla / Lane Kiffin/Instagram

Presley, like her big sister Landry who goes to Ole Miss with dad, loves to showcase TikTok dances and fashion like her look at Coachella.

While Landry, 20, and her brother Knox, 16, are in Mississippi with dad, and mom Layla is headed there as well after reconciling with dad after being divorced since 2016, Presley is staying in California with the rest of the class of 2025 volleyball recruits for USC.

Presley is set to graduate this week at Mater Dei High School — a perennial football powerhouse nationally — in Santa Ana, California. She no doubt has a good coach to have some knowledge of football for the powder puff game. Before graduating, her friends shared her HS memories including powder puff.

Presley Kiffin
Presley Kiffin (left) / Kylie Messenger
Presley Kiffin (left)
Presley Kiffin (left) / Kylie Messenger/Instagram
Presley (middle)
Presley (middle) / Kylie Messenger/Instagram

Next year, she’ll be trading the powder puff uniform for the Trojans volleyball uni. Congrats to Presley Kiffin.

Presley Kiffin
Presley Kiffin/Instagram

Matt Ryan
MATT RYAN

Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.

