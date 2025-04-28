The Athlete Lifestyle logo

LeBron debuts daughter Zhuri Nike sneakers in Lakers’ Game 4 loss to Timberwolves

The special edition “Zhuri” LeBron 22s follow ones dedicated to his son Bryce earlier this season.

Matt Ryan

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) talks with his coach during a stoppage in play against the Minnesota Timberwolves in the second quarter during game four of first round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Target Center.
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) talks with his coach during a stoppage in play against the Minnesota Timberwolves in the second quarter during game four of first round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Target Center. / Matt Blewett-Imagn Images

LeBron James debuted a new shoe Sunday dedicated to his 10-year-old daughter Zhuri Nova James for the Los Angeles Lakers vs. Minnesota Timberwolves first round Game 4. While it wasn’t the lucky pair of sneakers for dad and LA, the Nikes certainly made a splash.

The 40-year-old LeBron 27 points, 12 rebounds, and eight assists but he and the Lakers ran out of gas late and lost 116-113, leaving them down 3-1 and one game from going home the rest of the playoffs.

RELATED: LeBron James’ disgusting feet remedy is $900 space-age Nike Hyperboots

But despite the loss, his Nike LeBron 22s were a winning look. It’s also the second shoe this season dad has dropped representing his kids. On March 4 against the New Orleans Pelicans, LeBron debuted his “Bryce’s World” sneakers for his 50,000th-point game in honor of son Bryce James, 17. Nike would then give Bryce an unreal hookup for a high school kid.

Bryce, LeBron, Zhuri, Savannah
Bryce, LeBron, Zhuri, Savannah win Bryce won the state high school championship game. / LeBron/Instagram

For Game 4, King James rocked the “Zhuri” Nike LeBron 22 with an orange and lavender color scheme.

LeBron
LeBron/Instagram

RELATED: LeBron’s son Bryce wears special Kobe shoes, not dad’s in HS state championship

Those are sweet looking.

Will dad and the Lakers be able to extend the series in Game 5 at home on Wednesday night? Let’s see what sneakers LeBron brings with him for the elimination game.

LeBro
It definitely wasn’t the shoes in a tough loss to the Timberwolves on Sunday. / Matt Blewett-Imagn Images

Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI

Dethroned: Paige, Clark crushed by surprising No. 1 WNBA social media star

Baby revealed: Patrick Mahomes, wife Brittany show off baby Golden for first time

Pink & sky blue cuteness: Russ Wilson, Ciara share family photo in matching fits

Back off: LeBron fiercely defends wife Savannah after rapper’s inappropriate words

NYC mismatch: 7-foot KAT leans down to hug tiny Russ Wilson after Knicks win

Published |Modified
Matt Ryan
MATT RYAN

Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.

Home/Fashion