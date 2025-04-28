LeBron debuts daughter Zhuri Nike sneakers in Lakers’ Game 4 loss to Timberwolves
LeBron James debuted a new shoe Sunday dedicated to his 10-year-old daughter Zhuri Nova James for the Los Angeles Lakers vs. Minnesota Timberwolves first round Game 4. While it wasn’t the lucky pair of sneakers for dad and LA, the Nikes certainly made a splash.
The 40-year-old LeBron 27 points, 12 rebounds, and eight assists but he and the Lakers ran out of gas late and lost 116-113, leaving them down 3-1 and one game from going home the rest of the playoffs.
RELATED: LeBron James’ disgusting feet remedy is $900 space-age Nike Hyperboots
But despite the loss, his Nike LeBron 22s were a winning look. It’s also the second shoe this season dad has dropped representing his kids. On March 4 against the New Orleans Pelicans, LeBron debuted his “Bryce’s World” sneakers for his 50,000th-point game in honor of son Bryce James, 17. Nike would then give Bryce an unreal hookup for a high school kid.
For Game 4, King James rocked the “Zhuri” Nike LeBron 22 with an orange and lavender color scheme.
RELATED: LeBron’s son Bryce wears special Kobe shoes, not dad’s in HS state championship
Those are sweet looking.
Will dad and the Lakers be able to extend the series in Game 5 at home on Wednesday night? Let’s see what sneakers LeBron brings with him for the elimination game.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Dethroned: Paige, Clark crushed by surprising No. 1 WNBA social media star
Baby revealed: Patrick Mahomes, wife Brittany show off baby Golden for first time
Pink & sky blue cuteness: Russ Wilson, Ciara share family photo in matching fits
Back off: LeBron fiercely defends wife Savannah after rapper’s inappropriate words
NYC mismatch: 7-foot KAT leans down to hug tiny Russ Wilson after Knicks win