LeBron’s son Bryce wears special Kobe shoes, not dad’s in HS state championship game
When LeBron James scored his historic 50K point with the Los Angeles Lakers, he did so in the Nike LeBron 22s “Bryce’s World” editions as a tribute to his son Bryce James. Nike is set to release the same shoes to the public in an unreal honor for a high school kid. For Bryce’s CIF state championship game in Sacramento, California, for Sierra Canyon, Bryce chose to go with some sweet Nike Kobes and not dad’s shoes.
That’s right, Bryce, 17, on a night dad, mom Savannah, and his adorably matching sister Zhuri all showed up and dad was cheering like her won an NBA title himself, Bryce channeled his inner Mamba. Bryce wore the super sick Kobe 5 Protro Year of the Mamba “Triple-Black” editions that Kobe’s widow Vanessa Bryant previously dropped on her social media.
Check out Bryce in them.
Hey, Kobe did win five rings to dad’s four.
Bryce, who is an Arizona Wildcats commit, did only go 1-9 from the floor with three points, five rebounds, two assists, and a block. The only numbers that mattered, however, were on the scoreboard: Sierra Canyon 58, Lincoln 53.
Dad, mom, and sister would have a touching moment with Bryce after the game in his Kobes. He’d at least eventually took them off.