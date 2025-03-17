The Athlete Lifestyle logo

LeBron’s son Bryce wears special Kobe shoes, not dad’s in HS state championship game

The 17-year-old wore the sick Nike kicks while Sierra Canyon won the California championship.

Matt Ryan

Bryce James (5), the son of NBA player LeBron James, stands with his teammates by the bench before the game between Sierra Canyon and Bartlett High School.
Bryce James (5), the son of NBA player LeBron James, stands with his teammates by the bench before the game between Sierra Canyon and Bartlett High School. / Chris Day/The Commercial Appeal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

When LeBron James scored his historic 50K point with the Los Angeles Lakers, he did so in the Nike LeBron 22s “Bryce’s World” editions as a tribute to his son Bryce James. Nike is set to release the same shoes to the public in an unreal honor for a high school kid. For Bryce’s CIF state championship game in Sacramento, California, for Sierra Canyon, Bryce chose to go with some sweet Nike Kobes and not dad’s shoes.

Bryce, LeBron, Zhuri, Savannah
Bryce, LeBron, Zhuri, Savannah / LeBron/Instagram

That’s right, Bryce, 17, on a night dad, mom Savannah, and his adorably matching sister Zhuri all showed up and dad was cheering like her won an NBA title himself, Bryce channeled his inner Mamba. Bryce wore the super sick Kobe 5 Protro Year of the Mamba “Triple-Black” editions that Kobe’s widow Vanessa Bryant previously dropped on her social media.

Check out Bryce in them.

Hey, Kobe did win five rings to dad’s four.

Bryce, who is an Arizona Wildcats commit, did only go 1-9 from the floor with three points, five rebounds, two assists, and a block. The only numbers that mattered, however, were on the scoreboard: Sierra Canyon 58, Lincoln 53.

Dad, mom, and sister would have a touching moment with Bryce after the game in his Kobes. He’d at least eventually took them off.

Bryce James
Bryce (left) / Bryce James/Instagram
Matt Ryan
MATT RYAN

Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.

