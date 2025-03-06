LeBron James' son Bryce gets unreal Nike hook-up for high school student
LeBron James paid the ultimate tribute to his son on the night he became the first player in NBA history to score 50K points. Now, it’s led to an unreal hook-up from Nike and the biggest flex a high school basketball player can have.
The Los Angeles Lakers All-Star wore new Nike LeBron 22s in Tuesday’s win over the New Orleans Pelicans when he reached the latest milestone of his legendary career. On the shoe was his youngest son Bryce, 17, in what’s being called the “Bryce’s World” editions. And now, the current Sierra Canyon High School shooting guard and future Arizona Wildcats player is set to get his version of the LeBrons released to the public on April 1.
RELATED: Bronny James, gf Parker Whitfield attend Bryce's HS playoff game with LeBron
Both dad and son posted the news on their social media accounts as well.
RELATED: LeBron’s wife Savannah James shows love for all three kids in sweetest way
The shoes are set to drop on April 1 for a retail price of $190.
Bryce just had a huge game with five first-half three-pointers while starting for Sierra Canyon in a CIF state playoff win. Proud mom Savannah James posted about his and dad’s accomplishments on the same day.
Bryce and Sierra Canyon play again on Thursday vs. Santa Barbara.
Whatever happens in state, he certainly has the ultimate flex among his teammates now with Nike hooking him up.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
No way: Molly Qerim shares throwback photo with famous ex-husband, new ‘FT’ analyst
Smokin’: Livvy Dunne has 2-word cheer for LSU gymnastics Mardi Gras leotards
Ahhh: Lions HC Dan Campbell’s wife captures adorable moment after NFL combine trip
Sizzling sis: Carson Beck’s Georgia cheerleader sister Kylie slays dance in crop top
QB-won: Josh Allen shares rare emoji emotion for Hailee Steinfeld’s huge honor