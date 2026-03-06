Lindsey Vonn Crushes Workouts in Fire Gym Fits Less Than Month After Olympics Injury

41-year-old Lindsey Vonn shattered her leg in a horrifying crash at the Milano Cortina Games on February 8 that has required five surgeries so far. Being the fierce competitor and frankly the badass she is, she’s back crushing workouts and gym fits.

The Olympic gold medalist was quite the story before the 2026 Winter Olympics even began as she battled back after a five-year absence when she retired in 2019 and it was a miracle she even made the team.

Vonn’s 2026 Winter Olympics were cut short with injury. | Eric Bolte-Imagn Images

But then disaster struck, twice.

She was first hurt in a training run where she tore her ACL, and yet that couldn’t even keep down the 2010 downhill gold medalist in Vancouver down. She showed off an insane workout to make it back from this crash below.

Then, she’d crash again in competition in Italy and suffer a horrific broken leg where she was airlifted to the hospital before four surgeries abroad before she headed home for the fifth. She detailed how she almost lost her leg and thanked her doctors:

”From Dr Tom Hackett saving my leg, Dr Roche building my partial knee replacement, fixing torn ligaments, therapy and rehab… my doctors and medical team are the reason why I was able to do what I did this year and throughout my whole career. You see the end result, when at 41 I climbed my way back to number 1 in the world. But you don’t see all the hours my medical team put in with me to build me back. Even at the Olympics with a torn ACL, Lindsay Winninger and Lorenzo Gonzalez worked around the clock to get my knee ready to race again. You didn’t see me in the pool doing therapy at 9:30pm. It literally takes a village and I am so grateful for every single one of them! Thank you for putting your heart into helping me. Thank you for letting me follow my dreams one last time 🙏❤️”

While back home and after some sad news, Vonn is keeping positive and in the gym rocking the fire-red workout fit and showing incredible grit less than a month after her likely career-ending injuries — although don’t put anything past her.

She wrote, “Definitely some hard times but still thankful… still working hard. The only goal is to get healthy. One day at a time. #icandothis”

Now, that’s why she’s an Olympic champion, folks.