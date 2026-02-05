Lindsey Vonn Rocks Fire-Red Workout Fit Showing Off Knee Strength Following Injury

It was already a miracle 41-year-old Lindsey Vonn had comeback just to make the U.S. Olympic team. Now, after tearing her ACL in training, it’s even moreso that she’s still trying to compete at the Milano Cortina Games. Her latest video shows she looks ready to give it a go while turning heads in her workout fit.

The downhill ski star Vonn was injured last Friday in this scary crash she posted.

RELATED: Lindsey Vonn Receives Heartfelt Words From WNBA Star Cameron Brink

She had to be airlifted out on the mountain, too.

[Lindsey Vonn of the United States is air lifted to a hospital after sustaining an apparent injury in the women's downhill alpine skiing race during the FIS World Cup. | Denis Balibouse/Reuters via Imagn Images

She’d give a shocking update on Tuesday:

“Well… I completely tore my ACL last Friday and also sustained a bone bruise (which is common with an ACL tear), along with meniscal tears, though it’s unclear how much was preexisting versus new from the crash. This was obviously incredibly hard news to receive just one week before the Olympics, and I truly appreciate everyone for giving me the time and space to process what happened and find a way forward. After extensive consultations with doctors, intense therapy, physical tests, and skiing today, I’ve determined that I am capable of competing in the Olympic Downhill on Sunday. Of course, I still need to complete one required training run, but I am confident in my body’s ability to perform—despite my injuries, my knee is stable, I have no swelling, and my muscles are firing and reacting as they should. I will continue to evaluate things daily with my medical team to ensure we’re making smart decisions, but I fully intend to compete on Sunday. I know what my chances in these Olympics were before the crash, and even though they aren’t the same now, there is still a chance—and as long as there is a chance, I will not lose hope or give up. It’s not over yet. Thank you to everyone who has reached out and supported me; I feel the love, and it’s giving me strength. 🙏🏼💪🏼🇺🇸 ❤️ lindsey”

RELATED: Lindsey Vonn Shows Off ‘Snow White’ Fur Ski Fit Chilling Before Winter Olympics

On Thursday, this was Vonn working out with the message, “I’m not giving up 💪🏼 working as hard as I can to make it happen! Thank you to my team and everyone for your incredible support. Keep believing 🙏🏼❤️.”

RELATED: 41-Year-Old Lindsey Vonn Turns Heads in Ski-Resort Bikini Before Winter Olympics

She definitely stood out in her fire-red workout fit:

Lindsey Vonn testing her knee | Lindsey Vonn/Instagram

Lindsey Vonn showing how strong her knee is. | Lindsey Vonn/Instagram

She’d then show off more intense workout training in not one, but two new workout looks.

Lindsey Vonn in another look. | Lindsey Vonn/Instagram

Vonn does a box jump squat to test her knee in yet another look. | Lindsey Vonn/Instagram

If she is able to go, this will mark her fifth Olympics for the gold medalist who began her comeback in 2024 after five years away from the sport. She’ll compete for a second Olympic gold with the one she won back in the 2010 Winter Games in Vancouver as the first woman ever to win the downhill event.

She’s an incredible athlete and an incredible story no matter what happens.

Lindsey Vonn poses for a photo during the U.S. Olympic Team Media Summit in preparation for the 2026 Milan Olympic Winter Games at Javits Center. | Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images

— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —

California dreamin’: Drake Maye’s Wife Ann Michael Slays Super Bowl-Bound Fit

On the move: James Harden's Girlfriend Paije In Spotlight After Trade To Cavs

Shake it off: Travis Kelce Says ‘We’re Good’ After Taylor Swift Chair Mishap

Mama’s mojo: Shedeur Sanders’ Mom Pilar Stuns in Black Leather at Pro Bowl

Nashville noise: Robert Saleh's Wife Steals Spotlight in Titans-Blue Fit with 8 Kids, Hubby

Going for gold: Jake Paul’s Fiancée Jutta Turns Heads in Olympic Fit, Private Jet Flex