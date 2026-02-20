Lindsey Vonn Posts Health Update After Latest Surgery, Including Gnarly X-Ray

Lindsey Vonn shared an update after undergoing her fifth surgery following her crash at the Milan Cortina Games last week. Vonn tweeted that the surgery took more than six hours and while the "pain has been hard to mange," she is making progress and hopes to leave the hospital soon. In another post earlier this week she said that she hadn't been on her feet in a week.

Vonn also posted a picture of her surgically repaired leg on social media which showed a number of new additions to her body that she says make her "bionic for real now." She also included a picture of the television in her hospital room where she tagged Mariska Hargity because she was watching Law & Order: SVU.

Just a quick update… my last surgery went well. It took a little over 6 hours. I have been recovering from the surgery but pain has been hard to manage. Making slow progress but I hope I can be out of the hospital soon. Thank you all for the support. 🙏🏻❤️ — lindsey vonn (@lindseyvonn) February 20, 2026

Vonn tried to ski in the Milan Cortina Games a week after she tore her ACL during a scary crash in the final competition before the 2026 Winter Olympics. Despite the fall she worked out, made everyone question whether a torn ACL was even that serious an injury and showed up to compete in Italy. Unfortunately, things didn't work out and she ended up needing quite a few surgeries.

Now the 41-year old has a lengthy rehab ahead of her. Luckily, there's plenty of SVU to help fill the time.

