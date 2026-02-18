Lindsey Vonn Reveals Sad News Back Home in Rough Month For Olympian

Lindsey Vonn’s fifth Winter Olympics didn’t go as she’d hoped, but after all the gold medalist alpine skier has been through, she’s back home. Unfortunately, she suffered more bad news, though, and revealed she needs another surgery.

The 41-year-old Vonn battled back after a five-year absence when she retired in 2019 and it was a miracle she even made the team.

Feb 6, 2026; Cortina d'Ampezzo, ITALY; Lindsey Vonn of the United States looks on during a women's alpine skiing downhill training session during the Milano Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games at Tofane Alpine Skiing Centre. | Eric Bolte-Imagn Images

Then disaster struck, twice.

She was first hurt in a training run where she tore her ACL, and yet that couldn’t even keep down the 2010 downhill gold medalist in Vancouver down. She showed off an insane workout and this run showing she was ready.

Then, she’d crash and suffer a horrific broken leg where she was airlifted to the hospital and had four surgeries in Italy.

Feb 8, 2026; Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy; A helicopter air lifts Lindsey Vonn of the United States from the course after a crash in the women's downhill alpine skiing race during the Milano Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games at Tofane Alpine Skiing Centre. | Michael Madrid-Imagn Images

While she may need more surgeries, Vonn was released and allowed to get back home to the U.S.

Unfortunately, her beloved dog Leo Vonn passed away. Lindsey wrote the following ode to her dog:

“Leo Vonn ✝️🤍 2013–2/9/2026 Leo has passed away and joined Lucy and Bear up in heaven 🕊️ This has been an incredibly hard few days, probably the hardest of my life. I still have not come to terms that he is gone. The day I crashed, so did Leo. He had been recently diagnosed with lung cancer (he survived lymphoma a year and a half ago) but now his heart was failing him. He was in pain and his body could no longer keep up with his strong mind. As I layed in my hospital bed the day after my crash, we said goodbye to my big boy. I had lost so much that meant something to me in such a short amount of time. I can’t believe it. My boy has been with me since my second ACL injury, when I needed him most. He held me on the sofa as I watched the Sochi Olympics. He lifted me up when I was down. He layed by me, and cuddle me, always making me feel safe and loved. We have been through so much together in 13 years. It’s going to be a while before I emotionally process things but I know he will always be with me. I know he’s up there with Lucy and Bear and my mom and grandparents and so many people I have lost in the past few years, and I take solace knowing he’s not in pain anymore. There will never be another Leo. He will always be my first love. Heading in for more surgery today. Will be thinking of him when I close my eyes. I will love you forever my big boy 🤍”

Wow, what a terrible month for Vonn. RIP Leo Vonn.

Leo and Lindsey | Lindsey Vonn/Instagram

