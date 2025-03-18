The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Livvy Dunne flexes LSU 'champs' crop top in workout selfie despite injury

The superstar gymnast is back in the gym after a kneecap injury earlier this month.

Jul 11, 2024; Los Angeles, CA, USA; LSU gymnast Livvy Dunne arrives on the red carpet before the 2024 ESPYS at Dolby Theatre.
Jul 11, 2024; Los Angeles, CA, USA; LSU gymnast Livvy Dunne arrives on the red carpet before the 2024 ESPYS at Dolby Theatre. / Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

Gymnastics season is in full swing, and LSU superstar Livvy Dunne is closing out her final college chapter in style. As she is known to do, Dunne has been ardently updating her social media channels as the season unfolds — even as she’s dealing with a kneecap injury.

But still, she’s not letting anything set her back. On Tuesday, March 18, Dunne took to her Snapchat Story, where she shared a selfie in the gym. In the photo, Dunne reveals her abs as she’s dressed in a cropped T-shirt, reading “SEC 2024 Gymnastics Champs.” Her look is complete with a pair of black leggings. 

Livvy Dunne / Snapchat
Livvy Dunne / Snapchat

Dunne is currently at Auburn University as part of Meet Week for SEC gymnastics. She is participating in a week full of events leading up to the SEC Championships this Saturday, March 22.

This selfie comes just weeks after Dunne revealed she would not be participating in LSU senior night due to her kneecap energy. But given her gym selfies, as well as her photos dressed in gymnastics gear, it appears she’s making a recovery. 

Now, here’s to hoping that LSU can pull a two-peat this year at the SEC Championships, as well as the upcoming NCAA women's gymnastics tournament in Fort Worth on April 17 and 19 in Fort Worth, Texas.

Livvy Dunne
LSU Tigers gymnast Olivia Dunne warms up against the Florida Gators before the meet at Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center in Gainesville, FL on Friday, February 23, 2024. / Matt Pendleton/Gainesville Sun / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
