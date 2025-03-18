Livvy Dunne flexes LSU 'champs' crop top in workout selfie despite injury
Gymnastics season is in full swing, and LSU superstar Livvy Dunne is closing out her final college chapter in style. As she is known to do, Dunne has been ardently updating her social media channels as the season unfolds — even as she’s dealing with a kneecap injury.
RELATED: Livvy Dunne lookalike Grand Canyon college basketball coach goes viral in photo
But still, she’s not letting anything set her back. On Tuesday, March 18, Dunne took to her Snapchat Story, where she shared a selfie in the gym. In the photo, Dunne reveals her abs as she’s dressed in a cropped T-shirt, reading “SEC 2024 Gymnastics Champs.” Her look is complete with a pair of black leggings.
Dunne is currently at Auburn University as part of Meet Week for SEC gymnastics. She is participating in a week full of events leading up to the SEC Championships this Saturday, March 22.
This selfie comes just weeks after Dunne revealed she would not be participating in LSU senior night due to her kneecap energy. But given her gym selfies, as well as her photos dressed in gymnastics gear, it appears she’s making a recovery.
RELATED: Livvy Dunne crowns LSU gymnastics' Kailin Chio with title after perfect 10 on vault
Now, here’s to hoping that LSU can pull a two-peat this year at the SEC Championships, as well as the upcoming NCAA women's gymnastics tournament in Fort Worth on April 17 and 19 in Fort Worth, Texas.