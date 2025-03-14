Livvy Dunne lookalike Grand Canyon college basketball coach goes viral in photo
A women’s college basketball coach is going viral for a photo of her looking exactly like LSU gymnast Livvy Dunne.
The Grand Canyon Antelopes women’s basketball team of the WAC has 30 wins heading into Friday’s matchup with the Utah Valley Wolverines and is led by their star 38-year-old head coach Molly Miller.
After a picture circulated on X, fans noticed how much Miller looks like the 22-year-old Dunne.
Here are a couple of Dunne pics for comparison.
Hey, being compared to the younger done is probably very flattering to Miller. But she cares about winning basketball games right now in her fourth-year as the team’s head coach.
Miller played and coached at Drury, an NCAA Division II school before Grand Canyon.
Dunne, meanwhile, is in her fifth and final season with the defending champion Lady Tigers. They compete on Friday as well with LSU at Auburn.
While we no doubt will see more of Dunne, will we see her lookalike during March Madness? Stay tuned.
