LSU star Kailin Chio stoked for Livvy Dunne roommate fun for Auburn road match
Kailin Chio is the new “It” freshman at LSU and new bestie with it’s fifth-year star Livvy Dunne. They are even roommates on the current Lady Tigers’ road trip to the state of Alabama.
Chio, 18, has been sensational in her first year with the team, winning Eighth SEC Freshman of the Week awards. Even the 22-year-old Dunne swooned over her accomplishments and titled her with a one-word crown. She also has a funny nickname for Chio.
Dunne has clearly taken a liking to Chio and the two seem inseparable. They just had a bikini pool day in Louisiana that Dunne posted on social media before departing to face off at Auburn.
The two teammates got bunked together on the road trip and couldn’t be happier about it. Dunne took to Snapchat to show off their excitement.
Dunne even dropped the baby emoji cause Chio is so young — the baby of the team.
She also posted them having fun times together while out to a team dinner.
While Dunne is battling a knee injury and it’s unknown if she will compete, Chio certainly will be an important piece not only for Friday’s SEC finale at Auburn, but next week’s SEC Championships and then the NCAAs.
Win or lose, the graduate student and the freshman are having a good time.
