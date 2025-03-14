The Athlete Lifestyle logo

LSU star Kailin Chio stoked for Livvy Dunne roommate fun for Auburn road match

The freshman sensation and the fifth-year viral gymnast have become besties over the course of the season.

Matt Ryan

LSU Tigers Kailin Chio on the floor during the meet against the Georgia Bulldogs at Maravich Center.
LSU Tigers Kailin Chio on the floor during the meet against the Georgia Bulldogs at Maravich Center. / Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

Kailin Chio is the new “It” freshman at LSU and new bestie with it’s fifth-year star Livvy Dunne. They are even roommates on the current Lady Tigers’ road trip to the state of Alabama.

Chio, 18, has been sensational in her first year with the team, winning Eighth SEC Freshman of the Week awards. Even the 22-year-old Dunne swooned over her accomplishments and titled her with a one-word crown. She also has a funny nickname for Chio.

RELATED: Livvy Dunne flexing LSU leotard gets photobombed by giddy teammates

Dunne has clearly taken a liking to Chio and the two seem inseparable. They just had a bikini pool day in Louisiana that Dunne posted on social media before departing to face off at Auburn.

Livvy Dunne and Kailin Chio
Livvy Dunne/Instagram

The two teammates got bunked together on the road trip and couldn’t be happier about it. Dunne took to Snapchat to show off their excitement.

Kailin Chio
Livvy Dunne/Snapchat

RELATED: Livvy Dunne lookalike Grand Canyon college basketball coach goes viral in photo

Dunne even dropped the baby emoji cause Chio is so young — the baby of the team.

She also posted them having fun times together while out to a team dinner.

Livvy Dunne and Kailin Chio
Livvy Dunne/Snapchat

While Dunne is battling a knee injury and it’s unknown if she will compete, Chio certainly will be an important piece not only for Friday’s SEC finale at Auburn, but next week’s SEC Championships and then the NCAAs.

Win or lose, the graduate student and the freshman are having a good time.

Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI

Gaga MVP: Michael Jordan-obsessed Jalen Hurts spotted having dinner with hero

Mama mia: Brittany Mahomes has ‘proud’ mom moment with 8-week-old Golden

Out-Dunne: ‘Love Island’ heartthrob Rob Rausch upstages Livvy at last LSU meet

Ahhh: ESPN’s Molly Qerim gets one-word high praise from $100M-man Stephen A.

Supermom: Tom Brady’s ex Gisele Bundchen spotted first time after baby with daughter

Published
Matt Ryan
MATT RYAN

Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.

Home/News