Livvy Dunne crowns LSU gymnastics' Kailin Chio with title after perfect 10 on vault
LSU gymnastics phenom Kailin Chio has completely taken over. With Chio piling up SEC Freshman of the Year Awards week after week and tying the conference record for a freshman, she elevated the bar even more.
In LSU's win over Auburn, Chio led the way with a perfect 10 on the vault.
The 18-year-old Henderson, Nevada native has been knocking on the door of a 10 all season long, and finally received the long overdue honor.
MORE: Livvy Dunne, LSU gymnastics teammate Kailin Chio share cold bath after practice
After the meet, LSU shared a photo of Chio posed next to her score.
"The first of many for [Kailin Chio]," the team's official account shared.
MORE: Kailin Chio snaps sparkly LSU gymnastics leotard selfie after Kentucky win
Replying to the post, fellow LSU star and social media/NIL standout Livvy Dunne heaped her praise on Chio by crowning her with a very strong title. Dunne dubbed Chio the "YOUNG [GOAT]."
Chio's perfect 10 helped the Tigers earn a season-best road score of 198.200.
MORE: Livvy Dunne swoons over LSU gymnastics teammate Kailin Chio's big honor
The Tigers finished the regular season with an 11-2 record, going 7-1 against SEC opponents, earning a share of the program's first SEC regular-season title since 2018 with top-ranked Oklahoma.
Up next for Kailin, Livvy, and the Lady Tigers are the SEC Championships in Birmingham, Alabama's Legacy Arena. Following the SEC Championships, the NCAA Regionals will be held from April 2 through April 6.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Gaga MVP: Michael Jordan-obsessed Jalen Hurts spotted having dinner with hero
Mama mia: Brittany Mahomes has ‘proud’ mom moment with 8-week-old Golden
Out-Dunne: ‘Love Island’ heartthrob Rob Rausch upstages Livvy at last LSU meet
Ahhh: ESPN’s Molly Qerim gets one-word high praise from $100M-man Stephen A.
Supermom: Tom Brady’s ex Gisele Bundchen spotted first time after baby with daughter