Livvy Dunne crowns LSU gymnastics' Kailin Chio with title after perfect 10 on vault

LSU gymnastics star Kailin Chio has taken over as one of the team's top performers, and teammate Livvy Dunne has nothing but praise for her.

Josh Sanchez

LSU Gymnastics Head Coach Jay Clark celebrates with Kailin Chio after her routine during the Purple and Gold Podium Challenge.
LSU Gymnastics Head Coach Jay Clark celebrates with Kailin Chio after her routine during the Purple and Gold Podium Challenge. / IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

LSU gymnastics phenom Kailin Chio has completely taken over. With Chio piling up SEC Freshman of the Year Awards week after week and tying the conference record for a freshman, she elevated the bar even more.

In LSU's win over Auburn, Chio led the way with a perfect 10 on the vault.

The 18-year-old Henderson, Nevada native has been knocking on the door of a 10 all season long, and finally received the long overdue honor.

After the meet, LSU shared a photo of Chio posed next to her score.

"The first of many for [Kailin Chio]," the team's official account shared.

Replying to the post, fellow LSU star and social media/NIL standout Livvy Dunne heaped her praise on Chio by crowning her with a very strong title. Dunne dubbed Chio the "YOUNG [GOAT]."

Livvy Dunne Kailin Chio reaction
Chio's perfect 10 helped the Tigers earn a season-best road score of 198.200.

The Tigers finished the regular season with an 11-2 record, going 7-1 against SEC opponents, earning a share of the program's first SEC regular-season title since 2018 with top-ranked Oklahoma.

LSU gymnastics star Kailin Chio performs the floor routine.
LSU gymnastics star Kailin Chio performs the floor routine. / IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

Up next for Kailin, Livvy, and the Lady Tigers are the SEC Championships in Birmingham, Alabama's Legacy Arena. Following the SEC Championships, the NCAA Regionals will be held from April 2 through April 6.

