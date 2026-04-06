Molly Qerim Stuns in Sleeveless UConn Fit Before National Championship Game

The UConn Huskies are looking to win their third national championship in four years on Monday night when the No. 2 seed squares off with the Michigan Wolverines. Connecticut alumna Molly Qerim is certainly fired up about it with her fit, altough sad she can’t watch it in person.

The 42-year-old sports personality shocked fans when she announced in mid-September she was not only leaving the First Take show she co-hosted with Stephen A. Smith for 10 years, reportedly after the company offered her a shockingly low salary.

Qerim, left, used to work big games with ESPN. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

She’d make an appearance at the university she graduated from in 2006 with a Bachelor of Arts in communications and a minor in business administration for her first gig since.

She also attended a game this season where Huskies head coach Dan Hurley gave her a special shoutout.

She’a also rocked some killer UConn fits before like this Paige Bueckers look with red heels, and this fit below.

Qerim’s stunning UConn fit ahead of natty

While Qerim has a new job with Zuffa Boxing and won’t be able to attend the NCAA National Championship Game on Monday night, she made sure to post her head-turning sleeveless UConn fit. She wrote, “Game day! UCONN, let’s get it. Wish I could be in Indy…sending good energy from the West Coast 💙🩶.”

Like boxing, she hopes the underdog UConn team knocks out Michigan on Monday night.